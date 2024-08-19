LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s victory over St Mirren shows their top-flight credentials – now it’s time to kick on again

There’s no doubt Dundee United’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren was their biggest win of the season – it’s one to now kick on from.

The Buddies are a strong Premiership outfit and one that is really tough to beat.

So to come away with a clean sheet in a crunch cup tie speaks volumes for the United boys.

I was pleased to see the backline stand up to everything the Buddies threw at them.

Guys like Declan Gallagher have been strong players for United and he played a big part in United’s success over the weekend.

And they’ll fancy they can go to Motherwell in the quarter-finals and win.

It’s a tough draw, away to another Premiership team but offered that after losing to Falkirk on the first day and United would take it, no doubt about that.

Close to strongest XI

The squad, too, is coming together.

I really do think that XI is pretty close to the strongest one at Jim Goodwin’s disposal.

Kevin Holt in midfield isn’t ideal, though he did very well there, but that aside I think that is a strong United side.

They’d maybe want another body in midfield to help out there but the squad is taking shape and most of the signings have really improved things.

Back this win up with another against St Johnstone on Saturday and Goodwin’s men are really motoring.