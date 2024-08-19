LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s victory over St Mirren shows their top-flight credentials – now it’s time to kick on again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s victory over St Mirren shows their top-flight credentials – now it’s time to kick on again

The Tangerines are into the League Cup quarter-final after defeating the Buddies at Tannadice.

Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates
Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates after scoring against St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There’s no doubt Dundee United’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren was their biggest win of the season – it’s one to now kick on from.

The Buddies are a strong Premiership outfit and one that is really tough to beat.

So to come away with a clean sheet in a crunch cup tie speaks volumes for the United boys.

I was pleased to see the backline stand up to everything the Buddies threw at them.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher running in training.
Declan Gallagher had a fine game against his old side St Mirren. Image: SNS

Guys like Declan Gallagher have been strong players for United and he played a big part in United’s success over the weekend.

And they’ll fancy they can go to Motherwell in the quarter-finals and win.

It’s a tough draw, away to another Premiership team but offered that after losing to Falkirk on the first day and United would take it, no doubt about that.

Close to strongest XI

The squad, too, is coming together.

I really do think that XI is pretty close to the strongest one at Jim Goodwin’s disposal.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt in midfield isn’t ideal, though he did very well there, but that aside I think that is a strong United side.

They’d maybe want another body in midfield to help out there but the squad is taking shape and most of the signings have really improved things.

Back this win up with another against St Johnstone on Saturday and Goodwin’s men are really motoring.

