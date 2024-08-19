LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan’s stock is only rising with old school assist showcasing forgotten art

Dundee are flying right now and the rest of the Premiership will have to watch out.

There’s not much to be unhappy about at the start of this season for the Dark Blues with a remarkable 29 goals scored in just seven games.

Tougher tests will be coming soon but the confidence around the place is oozing out of the players.

They could easily have scored more than the six they got against Airdrieonians.

Luke McCowan hit the post and Simon Murray had a big chance in the first half.

Those two have been a big source of goals this season and obviously McCowan last term.

Neither scoring but the team still racking up six is a very positive sign.

There’s a real balance in the team, chances are flowing and the team just looks in a really good place right now.

Old school McCowan

McCowan is obviously a big part of that and there’s still plenty of focus on him.

But he continues to produce for Dundee and that speaks volumes for him as a player.

I was hugely impressed by his assist for Curtis Main’s wonderful flick that made it 5-1.

"What a goal by Curtis Main!" 🎙️ The @DundeeFC forward makes it 5-1 with a fantastic flicked finish into the net ✨#PremierSportsCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/0d5VOyxi5Z — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 17, 2024

It was a special bit of skill because it’s not something we see in the modern game very much.

There’s so much focus on building possession and taking time.

None of that from McCowan, he looked up and stuck it right into a dangerous area for Main to get onto.

It was a quality ball and the Airdrie defence could do nothing about it.

Influence

McCowan is such an influential player for Dundee and it’s going to be a big couple of weeks for him and the club.

The club have been strong in their stance so far and the player has handled himself immaculately.

He’s not let any of the speculation affect him, he’s spoken to the media during all this speculation and handled it all.

McCowan’s stock is only rising.

If I was a prospective buyer and saw the way he’s handled himself throughout all this, saying the right things and more importantly still delivering on the pitch, it would make me more determined to get him.

From a Dundee point of view that could mean bringing in more money for him.

However, I’d be desperate to get the player tied down to a new contract.

Invest in him and then sell further down the line.

Because I think he has more improvements to come.

Hibs away

This weekend will be interesting.

Obviously plenty could happen before Dundee head to Hibs on Saturday.

But he’s obviously been a big target for the Hibees and could line up against them.

Certainly one to watch.

And Dundee will fancy their chances at Easter Road.

It has been a long time since they won down there but the way the two clubs are playing right now, the Dark Blues are in better shape.

However, that Hibs squad has real quality, there is danger there and Dundee will have to be wary.

But they are in a great place right now.