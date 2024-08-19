LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan’s stock is only rising with old school assist showcasing forgotten art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan’s stock is only rising with old school assist showcasing forgotten art

The Dark Blues will fancy their chances at Hibs this weekend says the ex-Dark Blues defender.

Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee are flying right now and the rest of the Premiership will have to watch out.

There’s not much to be unhappy about at the start of this season for the Dark Blues with a remarkable 29 goals scored in just seven games.

Tougher tests will be coming soon but the confidence around the place is oozing out of the players.

They could easily have scored more than the six they got against Airdrieonians.

Luke McCowan hit the post and Simon Murray had a big chance in the first half.

Dundee spread the goals around against Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Those two have been a big source of goals this season and obviously McCowan last term.

Neither scoring but the team still racking up six is a very positive sign.

There’s a real balance in the team, chances are flowing and the team just looks in a really good place right now.

Old school McCowan

McCowan is obviously a big part of that and there’s still plenty of focus on him.

But he continues to produce for Dundee and that speaks volumes for him as a player.

I was hugely impressed by his assist for Curtis Main’s wonderful flick that made it 5-1.

It was a special bit of skill because it’s not something we see in the modern game very much.

There’s so much focus on building possession and taking time.

None of that from McCowan, he looked up and stuck it right into a dangerous area for Main to get onto.

It was a quality ball and the Airdrie defence could do nothing about it.

Influence

McCowan is such an influential player for Dundee and it’s going to be a big couple of weeks for him and the club.

The club have been strong in their stance so far and the player has handled himself immaculately.

He’s not let any of the speculation affect him, he’s spoken to the media during all this speculation and handled it all.

McCowan’s stock is only rising.

Luke McCowan in action for Dundee against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan in action for Dundee against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

If I was a prospective buyer and saw the way he’s handled himself throughout all this, saying the right things and more importantly still delivering on the pitch, it would make me more determined to get him.

From a Dundee point of view that could mean bringing in more money for him.

However, I’d be desperate to get the player tied down to a new contract.

Invest in him and then sell further down the line.

Because I think he has more improvements to come.

Hibs away

This weekend will be interesting.

Obviously plenty could happen before Dundee head to Hibs on Saturday.

Hibs boss David Gray. Image: SNS
Hibs boss David Gray is preparing his side to face Dundee this weekend. Image: SNS

But he’s obviously been a big target for the Hibees and could line up against them.

Certainly one to watch.

And Dundee will fancy their chances at Easter Road.

It has been a long time since they won down there but the way the two clubs are playing right now, the Dark Blues are in better shape.

However, that Hibs squad has real quality, there is danger there and Dundee will have to be wary.

But they are in a great place right now.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star insists 'there's more to come' from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope…
Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal against United in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright
Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.
Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents
2
Dundee stuck six goals past Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout - how does incredible start to season…
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan
11
Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche reveals funny stretcher story after Dundee home debut ends in bizarre fashion
Dundee host Airdrieonians this weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee v Airdrieonians team news as Dee aim to defy remarkable stat against bogey…
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
New Dundee FC stadium: Transport chiefs ask for extra time to consider Kingsway impact
24
Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio's path from Liverpool to Dundee: Jurgen Klopp's 'big talent' with untapped potential

Conversation