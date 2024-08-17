JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan

The Dark Blues star has been linked this week with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

It’s been a long time since Dundee were a selling club and losing your best players never sits well with supporters.

But there’s a sense of maturity among dark blue fans about the possibility of skipper Luke McCowan leaving.

It signals that the club are once again producing in-demand talent.

In a world where all but the very top outfits are selling clubs, it’s vital to produce players who bring in serious income.

Dundee fans accept McCowan – linked with Celtic this week – has given great service and few will deny him a move which would see him substantially increase his earnings.

‘Influential’

Professional footballers like the rest of us and have to maximise their financial opportunities when they present themselves.

McCowan’s progress as one of Scotland’s most influential midfielders is testimony to the work Tony Docherty has done at Dens.

The evidence that his impressive graft is repaying itself can be seen by the capture of former Liverpool kid Billy Koumetio.

Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC

The player said: “I spoke with Owen Beck about his time at Dundee and he loved it, everything he said about the club was so positive.

“All the Liverpool lads all saw how Dundee helped develop Owen.”

Good players want to come to Dens because they know it’s a pathway to bigger things.

And while the club might play hardball with lowball offers as in McCowan’s case with Hibs, the Dens hierarchy won’t stand in the way of any player who wants to move upwards.

