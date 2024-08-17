Dunfermline Athletic in friendly win as Chris Kane fitness journey continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic in friendly win as Chris Kane fitness journey continues

The former St Johnstone favourite played 70 minutes against the Lions.

By Alan Temple
Chris Kane roars with delight after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Chris Kane is a pivotal player for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic have been handed a welcome fitness boost after Chris Kane continued his road to match sharpness with a 70-minute outing in a 2-0 friendly win over Livingston.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann rippled the net for the Pars in the second half as both Championship sides took advantage of a free weekend to afford their players valuable action on Friday afternoon.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler models Dunfermline Athletic's new away kit.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler was on the score-sheet. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The performance of former St Johnstone favourite Kane will be a particular fillip for East End Park gaffer James McPake, given the striker’s frustrating start to the campaign.

The 29-year-old managed just 45 minutes of action in friendlies or competitive matches prior to last weekend’s defeat against Falkirk. He climbed off the bench against the Bairns for a fruitless 30-minute cameo.

However, emerging unscathed from an appearance in the starting line-up against the Lions is a significant milestone for Kane.

The Pars will now be hopeful he is in a position to vie for a place in attack when Dunfermline return to action against Hamilton next weekend.

Conversation