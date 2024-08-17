Dunfermline Athletic in friendly win as Chris Kane fitness journey continues

Dunfermline Athletic have been handed a welcome fitness boost after Chris Kane continued his road to match sharpness with a 70-minute outing in a 2-0 friendly win over Livingston.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann rippled the net for the Pars in the second half as both Championship sides took advantage of a free weekend to afford their players valuable action on Friday afternoon.

The performance of former St Johnstone favourite Kane will be a particular fillip for East End Park gaffer James McPake, given the striker’s frustrating start to the campaign.

The 29-year-old managed just 45 minutes of action in friendlies or competitive matches prior to last weekend’s defeat against Falkirk. He climbed off the bench against the Bairns for a fruitless 30-minute cameo.

However, emerging unscathed from an appearance in the starting line-up against the Lions is a significant milestone for Kane.

The Pars will now be hopeful he is in a position to vie for a place in attack when Dunfermline return to action against Hamilton next weekend.