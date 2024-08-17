Police probe after man’s body found in River Tay in Aberfeldy

Police have launched a probe after a man’s body was found in the River Tay in Aberfeldy.

A big emergency operation was launched on Saturday morning after a body was reportedly discovered in the water near Wade’s Bridge.

Fire crews and police officers were on the scene at Taybridge Drive.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40am on Saturday, 17 August, we received a report of a body in the water near Wade’s Bridge, Aberfeldy.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man has been recovered.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We assisted the police with an incident at Taybridge Drive in Aberfeldy.

“We got the call from the police at 9.52am and left at 10.58am.

“We had two appliances on the scene.”