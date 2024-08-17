Fife Two people taken to hospital following early morning Leuchars crash Emergency services were called to Main Street shortly before 5.30am on Saturday, By Laura Devlin August 17 2024, 1:06pm August 17 2024, 1:06pm Share Two people taken to hospital following early morning Leuchars crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5061487/two-people-hospital-leuchars-crash/ Copy Link The two-vehicle crash happened on Main Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. Two people were taken to hospital on Saturday following an early morning crash in Leuchars. Emergency services were called to Main Street shortly before 5.30am following reports of a two vehicle crash. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene, one from Tayport and another from St Andrews. Two people were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be check over over. The road was closed following the crash to allow for the recovery of the vehicles. The crash happened near the Leuchars army base. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20am on Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Leuchars. “Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Ninewells to be checked over. “The road was closed for recovery and re-opened around 8.15am.”