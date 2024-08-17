Two people taken to hospital following early morning Leuchars crash

Two people were taken to hospital on Saturday following an early morning crash in Leuchars.

Emergency services were called to Main Street shortly before 5.30am following reports of a two vehicle crash.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene, one from Tayport and another from St Andrews.

Two people were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to be check over over.

The road was closed following the crash to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20am on Saturday to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Leuchars.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to Ninewells to be checked over.

“The road was closed for recovery and re-opened around 8.15am.”