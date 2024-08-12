Chris Kane explains injury absence and vows Dunfermline will ‘turn it around’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane explains injury absence and vows Dunfermline will ‘turn it around’

The former St Johnstone striker made his first appearance in a month in the Pars'2-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Chris Kane at East End Park.
Chris Kane has been sorely missed by Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Chris Kane has vowed he is ready to help Dunfermline end their losing streak after playing it safe with his injury this summer.

After a successful loan from St Johnstone last season, the striker penned a permanent deal with the Pars during the close-season.

But the 29-year-old had managed just 45 minutes of action in friendlies or competitive matches before stepping off the bench against Falkirk on Saturday.

He brought more focus to the Fifers’ attack but could not prevent them going down to a bitterly disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Bairns.

Chris Kane gets a pass away under pressure from Falkirk skipper Coll Donaldson
Chris Kane gets a pass away under pressure from Falkirk skipper Coll Donaldson. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, Kane is determined to prove his injury troubles are now behind him to boost James McPake’s struggling side.

“I just had a wee nick on [my ankle] and it was one of those where you are not sure if you are ready,” he explained.

“You try and it’s not quite ready. You just have to manage it and I had to make sure it was right before I came back.

“I could have gambled last week [against Livingston] but we decided not to so I could make sure that I was ready for this game.

“It is really hard, you want to play football, that’s all you want to do. Sometimes you can play through wee niggles.

Kane: ‘Feeling good now’

“But I have learned that it’s probably best to make sure that you are 100 per cent before you get back out there.

“That’s what we decided, that’s what we did. I’m feeling good now and I just need to work on some fitness, and hopefully I can get back in the team.”

Kane has confessed his troubles at Saints, where knee and calf issues kept him sidelined for a 16-month stretch, have given him a different perspective on injury lay-offs.

“The last two years that I had at St Johnstone were horrible,” he admitted. “It wasn’t just the one big injury, it was a couple of wee ones after it

“You learn as you get older that you need to manage your body. I’m not as fit as those young ones now but you need to manage your injuries.

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Everyone gets them so it’s just a case of making sure that you are fit before you get back playing.”

A sixth-minute strike from Ross MacIver instantly punctured Dunfermline’s already-fragile confidence against Falkirk and Callumn Morrison’s late penalty sealed the Bairns’ victory.

“It was one of those games,” said Kane. “They scored early and that helps them and maybe knocks us a wee bit.

“The boys did well. They are a good side and we battled away. We created chances and on another day we could maybe have got one in the first-half to equalise.

Kane: ‘We will turn it around’

“Then it would have been a completely different game. But there wasn’t too much between the two sides and on another day we could go and win that.

“It is early in the season. When you look at where we are in the league, you just have to take it every game.

“It’s a great bunch of boys, I noticed that from the first day I came in, and obviously the fans got behind us. It was a great support from them.

“Hopefully they will keep coming, keep supporting us. We will do our best out there and we will turn it around.”

