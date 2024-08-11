4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars’ struggles continue against bitter rivals Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars’ struggles continue against bitter rivals Falkirk

The East End Park side have now gone five games without a win.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s derby-day woes against Falkirk stretched their losing run to five games and left them pointless from their opening two Championship matches.

Eager to get their supporters ‘onside’ after previous disappointments, the Pars got off to the worst possible start as Ross MacIver’s simple finish earned their bitter rivals a sixth-minute lead.

With their burgeoning confidence boosted further, the Bairns bossed the first-half – but Dunfermline stayed in the fight and threatened more after the break.

However, Callumn Morrison’s 87th-minute penalty sealed the three points for the visitors and a first win in the fixture in six games.

Courier Sport takes a look at the fall-out.

Ross MacIver runs away after scoring Falkirk's early opening goal.
Ross MacIver (right) runs away after scoring Falkirk's early opening goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

No goals, no wins

Given what had gone before, defeat to Falkirk was not exactly a shock.

Dunfermline have been struggling for form and confidence – in stark contrast to Falkirk.

The Bairns stretched their unbeaten run in league football to 40 games with their victory at East End Park.

So far this season, they have scored 15 goals in six games and they were a constant threat against the Pars.

A lack of that attacking verve is the thing that runs through the Fifers’ losing streak.

Dunfermline Athletic FC attacker David Wotherspoon bends over with his hands on his knees.
David Wotherspoon has struggled to make the expected impact at Dunfermline so far. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

They have found the net just once – what turned out to be a late consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Cove Rangers – in their last five matches.

They had chances against Falkirk. But, in the desperation for some positivity, shots were rushed, passes were mishit and saves could be made.

The signing of David Wotherspoon was expected to help improve Dunfermline in attack but things are just not gelling in the forward areas.

That means more pressure on the defence and it is currently a recipe for defeat.

Looking for answers

Some fans have questioned McPake’s team selections and formations when things have not gone to plan.

His preference for a three-man defence has been a stick to beat him with for a section of the support.

The argument has been it does not get the best out of key players.

Against Falkirk, Dunfermline started with a back four – and fell behind after just five minutes.

They were a distant second best in the first-half but improved in the second-half – after a formation change.

Ewan Otoo tries to shackle opponent Callumn Morrison in Dunfermline's 2-0 defeat to their rivals.
Ewan Otoo (right) started in place of Kieran Ngwenya at left-back for Dunfermline in a revamped formation. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

McPake opted to switch to a back three during the interval and the 3-5-2 formation put more pressure on the Bairns.

In the space of the first five minutes, Lewis McCann had four efforts on goal and, according to the statistics, the teams finished with eight shots apiece.

Even before the break, McPake had swapped McCann, who started on the left, and Craig Wighton, who began through the middle.

Light on options to bring off the bench, where six of the nine substitutes were teenagers, Chris Kane, Michael O’Halloran and Taylor Sutherland all brought further changes in search of a comeback.

McPake has very good reason to point to the limitations of his thin squad, but there is evidence he is determined to try everything to find a way out of the current slump.

Kane and able

The return of Kane was a welcome positive from a difficult afternoon for Dunfermline.

The former St Johnstone striker had played just 45 minutes since the end of last season due to fitness worries and injury.

Clearly still short of match fitness and sharpness, in his 32 minutes on the pitch the 29-year-old reminded observers what he will bring to the Pars.

Chris Kane gets a pass away under pressure from Bairns skipper Coll Donaldson.
Chris Kane (left) showed glimpses of what he will add to Dunfermline now he has returned to fitness. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

On another day, a clearance from Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth might have rebounded into the net rather than dropping wide.

Then, Kane’s header with five minutes remaining was heading for the net before Hogarth palmed it round the post.

It is undeniable that the Pars are a much better team with Kane playing and the hope will be his injury troubles are now in the past.

Pars in hot water?

The atmosphere inside East End Park, with a reported 7,595 present, was electric in the build-up to kick-off.

But it was clear that one set of fans expected to taste victory, and the other feared defeat.

Ignoring pleas not to bring pyrotechnics, the match was delayed when one was launched on the pitch from the home end.

And then there was another delay to proceedings after MacIver’s opening goal for Falkirk.

Bairns boss John McGlynn said after the full-time whistle that it was due to assistant referee Ross Nelson being hit by an object thrown from the home support.

A pyrotechnic thrown from the Pars end lies on the East End Park pitch.
A pyrotechnic thrown from the Dunfermline end caused a delay to the match against Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The Scottish FA, whose chief executive Ian Maxwell was in the crowd at East End Park, are likely to take a dim view on the disorder.

There was further evidence of anger spilling over after Morrison’s late penalty as Pars fans headed for the exits.

Insults appeared to be hurled in the direction of the director’s box by some individuals, with stewards forced to intervene.

It was an unsavoury end to a difficult afternoon for everyone of a Dunfermline persuasion.

