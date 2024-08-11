4 Dunfermline talking points as Pars’ struggles continue against bitter rivals Falkirk

Dunfermline’s derby-day woes against Falkirk stretched their losing run to five games and left them pointless from their opening two Championship matches.

Eager to get their supporters ‘onside’ after previous disappointments, the Pars got off to the worst possible start as Ross MacIver’s simple finish earned their bitter rivals a sixth-minute lead.

With their burgeoning confidence boosted further, the Bairns bossed the first-half – but Dunfermline stayed in the fight and threatened more after the break.

However, Callumn Morrison’s 87th-minute penalty sealed the three points for the visitors and a first win in the fixture in six games.

Courier Sport takes a look at the fall-out.

No goals, no wins

Given what had gone before, defeat to Falkirk was not exactly a shock.

Dunfermline have been struggling for form and confidence – in stark contrast to Falkirk.

The Bairns stretched their unbeaten run in league football to 40 games with their victory at East End Park.

So far this season, they have scored 15 goals in six games and they were a constant threat against the Pars.

A lack of that attacking verve is the thing that runs through the Fifers’ losing streak.

They have found the net just once – what turned out to be a late consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Cove Rangers – in their last five matches.

They had chances against Falkirk. But, in the desperation for some positivity, shots were rushed, passes were mishit and saves could be made.

The signing of David Wotherspoon was expected to help improve Dunfermline in attack but things are just not gelling in the forward areas.

That means more pressure on the defence and it is currently a recipe for defeat.

Looking for answers

Some fans have questioned McPake’s team selections and formations when things have not gone to plan.

His preference for a three-man defence has been a stick to beat him with for a section of the support.

The argument has been it does not get the best out of key players.

Against Falkirk, Dunfermline started with a back four – and fell behind after just five minutes.

They were a distant second best in the first-half but improved in the second-half – after a formation change.

McPake opted to switch to a back three during the interval and the 3-5-2 formation put more pressure on the Bairns.

In the space of the first five minutes, Lewis McCann had four efforts on goal and, according to the statistics, the teams finished with eight shots apiece.

Even before the break, McPake had swapped McCann, who started on the left, and Craig Wighton, who began through the middle.

Light on options to bring off the bench, where six of the nine substitutes were teenagers, Chris Kane, Michael O’Halloran and Taylor Sutherland all brought further changes in search of a comeback.

McPake has very good reason to point to the limitations of his thin squad, but there is evidence he is determined to try everything to find a way out of the current slump.

Kane and able

The return of Kane was a welcome positive from a difficult afternoon for Dunfermline.

The former St Johnstone striker had played just 45 minutes since the end of last season due to fitness worries and injury.

Clearly still short of match fitness and sharpness, in his 32 minutes on the pitch the 29-year-old reminded observers what he will bring to the Pars.

On another day, a clearance from Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth might have rebounded into the net rather than dropping wide.

Then, Kane’s header with five minutes remaining was heading for the net before Hogarth palmed it round the post.

It is undeniable that the Pars are a much better team with Kane playing and the hope will be his injury troubles are now in the past.

Pars in hot water?

The atmosphere inside East End Park, with a reported 7,595 present, was electric in the build-up to kick-off.

But it was clear that one set of fans expected to taste victory, and the other feared defeat.

Ignoring pleas not to bring pyrotechnics, the match was delayed when one was launched on the pitch from the home end.

And then there was another delay to proceedings after MacIver’s opening goal for Falkirk.

Bairns boss John McGlynn said after the full-time whistle that it was due to assistant referee Ross Nelson being hit by an object thrown from the home support.

The Scottish FA, whose chief executive Ian Maxwell was in the crowd at East End Park, are likely to take a dim view on the disorder.

There was further evidence of anger spilling over after Morrison’s late penalty as Pars fans headed for the exits.

Insults appeared to be hurled in the direction of the director’s box by some individuals, with stewards forced to intervene.

It was an unsavoury end to a difficult afternoon for everyone of a Dunfermline persuasion.