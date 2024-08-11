Eilish McColgan: What next for Dundee hero after Olympics disappointment?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilish McColgan: What next for Dundee hero after Olympics disappointment?

The 10,000 metres final in Paris may have been the Dundonian's last ever track race.

Eilish McColgan during the 10,000m final in Paris. Image: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock.
By Mark Woods

Eilish McColgan says it was a “hard slog” to make it to her fourth Olympics after she finished 15th in the women’s 10,000 metres final.

The 33-year-old Dundonian, who had to fight back from injury just to make the team, was cut adrift by the leaders in the opening stages at Stade de France.

And it was a lack of race sharpness that hurt her hopes of making an impression in the third Olympic final of her career as she finished in a time of 31:20.51 that was well short of her British record.

How did Eilish McColgan react to Paris 2024 result?

Eilish said: “Mentally, it’s tough. Because if it was another championship, you’d probably go ‘just skip it and get yourself in as good a shape as you possibly can.’

“But the last five and a half weeks have been brilliant. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I did absolutely everything I could, training-wise, to get myself into the best possible shape.

“I don’t feel that’s really reflected here, which is a little bit of a disappointment.

“But you can’t turn down the Olympic Games. It’s the biggest race in the world.

“I’m just disappointed that it didn’t quite go (to plan). I would have liked to have been a little bit closer to that lead pack.

“I got detached pretty early, and I was on my own for a bit of it. So, I’m disappointed but still I’m proud to finish my fourth Olympics.”

What next for Dundee hero?

McColgan will return now to the mountains of France and then return to the roads to run the Big Half in London on September 1.

On Friday the Commonwealth Games hero said the Los Angeles games in 2028 could be a possibility, adding: “It would realistically be a marathon.”

Her partner and coach Michael Rimmer – himself a three-time Olympian – also hinted her days on the track could be over.

Michael wrote on X: “Super proud of this one. In what will potentially be her last ever track race, she’s shown insane resilience to come back from a horrendous 18 months of injury, to still finish as one of the top 15 women in the world!

Eilish McColgan with her partner Michael Rimmell. Image: BBC/Studio

“Honestly don’t believe there are many, if any, (clean) athletes who could do that.

“Although she’ll still feel a little disappointed knowing that training pointed to a better performance, unfortunately you’re always going to be up against it when you’ve missed so much racing and you’re lacking that competitive edge in your running.

“But it’s great to see her running healthy and happy again, that’s the main thing.

“And I suspect with a few more races in those legs it won’t be long until she’s back to her best!”

