Man, 32, charged in connection with Leuchars assault

An 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Leuchars which left a man in hospital.

The incident happened in the Aitken Place area at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Numerous police vehicles as well as ambulances and paramedics attended the scene.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of an assault in the Aitken Place area of Leuchars.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday August 12.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.