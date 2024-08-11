Fife Man, 32, charged in connection with Leuchars assault Police were called to the Aitken Place area on Saturday afternoon. By Ben MacDonald August 11 2024, 1:02pm August 11 2024, 1:02pm Share Man, 32, charged in connection with Leuchars assault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5056382/man-charged-leuchars-assault/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Aitken Place on Saturday afternoon. Image: Google Street View An 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Leuchars which left a man in hospital. The incident happened in the Aitken Place area at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon. Numerous police vehicles as well as ambulances and paramedics attended the scene. A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of an assault in the Aitken Place area of Leuchars. “Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday August 12.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
