Former Montrose church hall and dance studio turned 3-bedroom home up for sale

The Baltic Street property - with unique decor - is on the market for offers over £230,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Baltic Street house for sale
The Baltic Street building, with unique decor, is up for sale. Image: Your Move

A former church hall and dance studio in Montrose has been converted into a three-bedroom house and is up for sale.

The old Congregational Church Hall on Baltic Street was also used as a studio for local dance and drama groups.

Now, it is a three-storey house with unique decor.

As you enter the property, there is a WC to your right. There is also access to the basement, which has been converted into a bar and games room.

Up the original mahogany staircase will lead you to the utility room. There is an original stained glass window in the hallway, allowing natural light.

Baltic Street house for sale
The old Baltic Street church hall is for sale. Image: Your Move
The entrance hallway. Image: Your Move
The WC. Image: Your Move
The bar and games room. Image: Your Move
The bar. Image: Your Move
The games room. Image: Your Move

Found at the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen/dining and living area.

The kitchen is equipped with an island with countertop space, a pantry and fitted appliances.

The living area contains a wood burning stove.

Inside the main bathroom is a free-standing bath, toilet, shower and heated towel rail.

Two of the double bedrooms are on this level, with storage space and wardrobes.

Stairs to the first floor. Image: Your Move
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area. Image: Your Move
The living area. Image: Your Move
The living area. Image: Your Move
The main bathroom. Image: Your Move
The main bathroom. Image: Your Move
The second bedroom. Image: Your Move
The second bedroom. Image: Your Move
The third bedroom. Image: Your Move
The utility room. Image: Your Move

The master bedroom is on the third floor, with a walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

This room features the original oak beams of the building as well as an en-suite bathroom.

Great views of the steeple can be enjoyed out the windows in this room as well as from the large windows in the living area.

Outside, there is a private courtyard to enjoy the light evenings.

Stairs to the top floor. Image: Your Move
The upper hallway. Image: Your Move
The main bedroom. Image: Your Move
The main bedroom. Image: Your Move
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Your Move
The garden. Image: Your Move
The garden. Image: Your Move
Steeple views. Image: Your Move

The property is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £230,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a church conversion in Newtyle has hit the market for £220,000.

