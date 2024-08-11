Tall ship returns to Montrose 104 years after being built in town

A tall ship that was built and launched in Montrose 104 years ago has returned to its birth town.

The SV Alvei, a three-masted schooner, arrived at Montrose harbour on Sunday afternoon.

The Alvei was originally built and launched the London & Montrose Shipbuilding Company on May 20, 1920, where it was named Tweenways.

Built to operate as a herring drifter, she was later used by the Royal Navy as a minesweeper during World War II. After the war she was sold up to Denmark and then Norway as a coastal freighter.

Under the stewardship of Captain Geoffrey Jones, the ship is now stationed in the Caribbean.

The crew plan on staying in Montrose over the next few days as they plan their journey towards Norway.

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the ship arriving in Montrose.