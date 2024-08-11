Tall ship returns to Montrose 104 years after being built in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tall ship returns to Montrose 104 years after being built in town

The SV Alvei is travelling across the country before heading towards Norway.

The SV Alvei arrives in Montrose
Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the ship arriving in Montrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A tall ship that was built and launched in Montrose 104 years ago has returned to its birth town.

The SV Alvei, a three-masted schooner, arrived at Montrose harbour on Sunday afternoon.

The Alvei was originally built and launched the London & Montrose Shipbuilding Company on May 20, 1920, where it was named Tweenways.

Built to operate as a herring drifter, she was later used by the Royal Navy as a minesweeper during World War II. After the war she was sold up to Denmark and then Norway as a coastal freighter.

Under the stewardship of Captain Geoffrey Jones, the ship is now stationed in the Caribbean.

The crew plan on staying in Montrose over the next few days as they plan their journey towards Norway.

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the ship arriving in Montrose.

Heading home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The SV Alvei is a three-masted schooner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was launched in May 1920. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The end is in sight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The ship was forced to stop in Aberdeen due to strong winds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Passing the GlaxoSmithKline site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving the North Sea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The ship was built by the London & Montrose Shipbuilding Company. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Making its return. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More from Angus & The Mearns

The coach house in Angus. Image: Yopa
£750k Angus coach house with paddock and 1.5 acres of ground for sale
Mhairi Cameron from Letham, the event's only female driver, lets rip on Smokey 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
50 great pictures as Britain's best tractor pullers take to new Brechin track for…
The Strathmore Arms sits in the heart of Glamis. Image: Google Maps
Plans lodged to revamp historic Strathmore Arms in heart of Glamis
The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes
5
teenager attacked in Forfar
Three teenage girls, 14 and 15, charged after attack on teen in Forfar
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Family of pensioner killed in Angus crash pleads for mercy for young driver
Battery energy storage systems are becoming increasingly common. Image: Supplied
Montrose battery storage plant near House of Dun poised for planning thumbs up
Tiger Woods hits an approach to the 18th during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major…
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years

Conversation