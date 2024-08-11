John Alexander: Readers react as Dundee City Council leader quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

John Alexander: Readers react as Dundee City Council leader quits

Mr Alexander – council chief since 2017 – is leaving politics to take up a new job and spend more time with his family.

By Reporter
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

John Alexander’s decision to step down as Dundee City Council leader has prompted a mixed reaction among readers.

We exclusively revealed on Friday that Mr Alexander – council chief since 2017 – was quitting politics to start a new job and spend more time with his family.

The SNP politician, who grew up in Kirkton, will leave his £40,000-a-year role on August 29 to take up a role with Perth-based energy firm SSEN.

On The Courier website, Ferry B wrote: “Good luck to him in the new career outside of politics.

“It must be tough reading the personal criticism on social media from keyboard warriors who don’t have a clue about what those who hold high office are expected to deal with.

“John Alexander has done well in difficult circumstances, leading Dundee City Council for seven years.

“He should be thanked for his service.”

‘Thankless role’

Watcher replied: “Service users and Dundee residents are at perfect liberty to comment on the services provided by the council.

“Mr Alexander was paid handsomely for his service – and exactly how do you know what he had to deal with?”

Writing in the comments section of our website, Tommy T said: “A thankless role where he’s abused by folk who spend all day on Facebook and in here.

“Good luck to him and his family in the future. Always seemed a decent guy.”

Camperdown park neglect
John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Stevo K added: “Not a job for the faint hearted. In fact, you would need to be off your head to get involved in politics.

“It’s a 24/7 job. As the saying goes, you can please some of the folk some of the time – you can’t please them all, all of the time.

“Only thick-skinned need apply.”

Gadabout echoed these thoughts, saying: “What would put me off a job like this in local politics is that the level of blame for things you have basically no control over often seems to be unreasonable and well above the level of reward.

“Why would talented people do this instead of a job that pays better with no abuse?”

‘Bailing out’

Mr Alexander was council leader when V&A Dundee opened in 2018 and helped bring Radio 1’s Big Weekend back to the City of Discovery.

Jock S, who insists he is not an SNP supporter, hailed him as “the best civic leader” of his lifetime.

But others highlighted some of the controversies that erupted during Mr Alexander’s reign, including the Olympia debacle.

The Olympia.

Stuart Samson said: “The career politician can’t handle it – he has been a disaster from day one.”

Big G added: “Bailing out and leaving Dundee in a complete mess.”

But Ferry B responded: “I suspect he has made fewer missteps than other politicians would have done in his shoes.”

Olympia limbo?

In June, our columnist Steve Finan accused Mr Alexander of failing to reassure locals over flood measures at Dundee’s new £100 million ‘super-school’.

The East End Community Campus – a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is being built on land at Drumgeith Road.

The site is a known flood risk, and concerns surfaced again when Storm Babet hit Dundee last year, with building equipment and cars submerged after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

But a recent flood risk assessment concluded the measures built for the campus worked as intended.

One reader wrote: “He is going before the unsinkable mega school is completed.”

Others took aim at the lack of swimming provision at the school.

And on the subject of pools, Jerry48 added: “He rides off into the sunset and presumably his inquiry into the Olympia shambles goes with him.”

