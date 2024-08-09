Craig Wighton determined to help Dunfermline upset Falkirk after derby goals for Dundee and Hearts

Craig Wighton has risen to the occasion with headline-grabbing derby goals previously in his career – and is hopeful rivalry can bring out the best in Dunfermline against Falkirk.

The Pars have been struggling for form and go into the mouthwatering clash seeking a first win in five games.

After three straight Premier Sports Cup defeats, they succumbed to an opening-day loss away to Livingston last weekend, despite a promising first-half display.

Confidence has been dented by shock reverses against Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers, and Falkirk will make the short trip across the Forth in buoyant mood.

But Wighton knows how quickly things can change when old foes do battle, with his dramatic 90th-minute strike for Dundee helping to relegate rivals United in May 2016.

Four years later, he was a Hearts hero at Hampden with the opening goal in their Scottish Cup victory over sworn enemies Hibernian.

“It just takes a moment in the game,” said Wighton. “Sometimes it’s a bit of luck or whatever it is – a moment of quality or somebody switching off.

“Form definitely goes out the window going into derbies. You can see that in the Dundee derby, the Edinburgh derby, the Old Firm derby.

Dunfermline can ‘give everyone a lift’

“With us being at home, and having a big crowd behind us, and the results we’ve had previously against them, we’ve shown we can go and compete and beat them.

“We’ll be right up for it and looking forward to it. I can’t wait for kick-off and hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about.

“If you can go and win a game like this one then it will give the boys a lot of confidence. I think that’s something that’s been lacking a wee bit, just with results.

“But if you can go and win a derby game at home in front of a big crowd then that would just give everyone a lift – the fans and the feeling around the place as well.”

Dunfermline are undefeated against Falkirk in their last five games dating back to April 2019.

And Wighton scored the last time the teams met when the Pars roared back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw in April last year.

That came as the Pars cruised to the League One title, something the Bairns managed last year without losing a game.

And John McGlynn’s side have since started this season with four wins from five games, including their opening 2-1 victory over Queen’s Park last Friday.

‘We know where we can hurt them’

But Wighton is convinced the Fifers can upset the odds and come out on top as the teams renew rivalries after a campaign apart.

“I don’t think you could probably pick a better game to have, because everyone will be right up for this,” added the 27-year-old.

“From our point of view, we know what Falkirk are all about, we know how they play and we know where we can hurt them.

“So, it’s up to us on the day to go and carry out the game-plan and go and perform, and be the better team.”