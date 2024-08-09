Craig Wighton determined to help Dunfermline upset Falkirk after derby goals for Dundee and Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Craig Wighton determined to help Dunfermline upset Falkirk after derby goals for Dundee and Hearts

The striker is convinced the Pars know where they can 'hurt' the Bairns.

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Craig Wighton has risen to the occasion with headline-grabbing derby goals previously in his career – and is hopeful rivalry can bring out the best in Dunfermline against Falkirk.

The Pars have been struggling for form and go into the mouthwatering clash seeking a first win in five games.

After three straight Premier Sports Cup defeats, they succumbed to an opening-day loss away to Livingston last weekend, despite a promising first-half display.

Confidence has been dented by shock reverses against Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers, and Falkirk will make the short trip across the Forth in buoyant mood.

Craig Wighton warms up for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Craig Wighton was a second-half substitute for Dunfermline against Livingston in their opening-day defeat. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But Wighton knows how quickly things can change when old foes do battle, with his dramatic 90th-minute strike for Dundee helping to relegate rivals United in May 2016.

Four years later, he was a Hearts hero at Hampden with the opening goal in their Scottish Cup victory over sworn enemies Hibernian.

“It just takes a moment in the game,” said Wighton. “Sometimes it’s a bit of luck or whatever it is – a moment of quality or somebody switching off.

“Form definitely goes out the window going into derbies. You can see that in the Dundee derby, the Edinburgh derby, the Old Firm derby.

Dunfermline can ‘give everyone a lift’

“With us being at home, and having a big crowd behind us, and the results we’ve had previously against them, we’ve shown we can go and compete and beat them.

“We’ll be right up for it and looking forward to it. I can’t wait for kick-off and hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about.

“If you can go and win a game like this one then it will give the boys a lot of confidence. I think that’s something that’s been lacking a wee bit, just with results.

“But if you can go and win a derby game at home in front of a big crowd then that would just give everyone a lift – the fans and the feeling around the place as well.”

Craig Wighton is mobbed by his Dundee team-mates after scoring his derby winner against Dundee United in 2016.
Craig Wighton is mobbed by his Dundee team-mates after scoring the winner in the ‘Doon derby’ in 2016. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are undefeated against Falkirk in their last five games dating back to April 2019.

And Wighton scored the last time the teams met when the Pars roared back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw in April last year.

That came as the Pars cruised to the League One title, something the Bairns managed last year without losing a game.

And John McGlynn’s side have since started this season with four wins from five games, including their opening 2-1 victory over Queen’s Park last Friday.

‘We know where we can hurt them’

But Wighton is convinced the Fifers can upset the odds and come out on top as the teams renew rivalries after a campaign apart.

“I don’t think you could probably pick a better game to have, because everyone will be right up for this,” added the 27-year-old.

“From our point of view, we know what Falkirk are all about, we know how they play and we know where we can hurt them.

“So, it’s up to us on the day to go and carry out the game-plan and go and perform, and be the better team.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary…
2
Billy Koumetio after penning his Dundee contract. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee complete signing of Billy Koumetio from Liverpool as Owen Beck role in move…
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Readers react to Dundee stadium decision delay as council seeks further details
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews.
Ross Matthews: Inside the Raith Rovers dressing room on Ian Murray sacking and future…
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Andy Barrowman reveals Raith Rovers manager hunt timeframe AND potential targets
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
General view of Dens Park
Dundee return to Dens Park: What are Dee plans to ensure home comforts count…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline keeper hunt goes on as James McPake urges side to 'get fans onside'…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Bolton and Hibs bosses respond to reports of bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan

Conversation