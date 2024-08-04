4 Dunfermline talking points as events on and off the pitch come into sharp focus in Livingston loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points as events on and off the pitch come into sharp focus in Livingston loss

The Pars kicked off the new Championship season with a 2-0 defeat in West Lothian.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. skipper Kyle Benedictus looks dejected after defeat to Livingston.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus looks dejected after defeat to Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The big kick-off to the new Championship season fell flat for Dunfermline as they went down to a 2-0 loss to Livingston.

Expectations were low following a Premier Sports Cup campaign that had delivered three defeats in a row – including against their opening-day opponents.

And second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly ensured it was Livi who got 2024/25 off to the perfect start with three points.

The Pars, however, are already playing catch-up following a disappointing day-one defeat.

Scott Pittman lashed in Livingston's opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Dunfermline.
Scott Pittman lashed in Livingston’s opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Courier Sport takes a look at the the issues raised by the trip to West Lothian.

Game of two halves

Given what had gone before, especially the shock defeats to Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers in the cup, the opening 45 minutes at Almondvale would have been encouraging.

Defending diligently and attacking with more verve than had been seen since the 3-0 victory over The Spartans, Dunfermline gave their supporters something to cheer.

There was a determination to match Livingston physically and to hound the hosts out of possession whenever possible.

On occasion, the Pars managed to win the ball high up the pitch to threaten in the final third.

Dunfermline Athletic FC captain Kyle Benedictus tackles Livingston winger Liam Sole.
Skipper Kyle Benedictus was at the heart of a strong first-half performance from Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

A more direct game-plan saw Lewis McCann win flick-ons and hold the ball in well – or win free-kicks to relieve pressure on the rearguard.

The visiting support clapped their favourites off at the interval and would have been filled with hope for the second-half.

Response

But that disappeared just three minutes after the restart.

The Fifers had chances to clear their lines but, instead, Livi built multiple attacks and finally Pittman thumped in the opener on the turn.

Wotherspoon holds his head in his hand after missing Dunfermline’s injury-time penalty against Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

With low confidence dented, Dunfermline struggled to find a response.

There was plenty of effort but they could not rediscover the connectedness of the first-half.

The hosts, on the other hand, upped their game and Kelly’s second was not a surprise.

Dunfermline enjoyed more possession as time wore on, but created little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

A Chris Hamilton header landed on the roof of the net and their afternoon was summed up when David Wotherspoon struck the bar with a penalty given for a foul on Lewis McCann deep into injury-time.

Looking after the Bairns

Dunfermline’s first home league game of the season takes on extra significance for more than one reason.

After defeat, and a dismal cup run, they desperately need something positive to cling to.

That it is the Pars’ bitter rivals, Falkirk, who are visiting makes that even more imperative.

The Bairns opened the season with a victory over Queen’s Park and are on a high after romping their way unbeaten to the League One title.

It will be two teams feeling very different about themselves.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But the Fifers cannot afford to be down on their luck in such a big match and on such a fevered occasion.

Boss James McPake insisted at Livi he could not ask for any more effort from his players, and that unending effort will be needed in spades against Falkirk.

Supporters will demand commitment and a blood-and-thunder 90 minutes will be expected.

It is anticipated Chris Kane will be available for Dunfermline and they will be keeping their fingers crossed some inspiration can emerge from the perspiration.

No Doctor in the house

Dunfermline have endured some worrying moments so far this season.

Going into all four League Cup games without a substitute for Deniz Mehmet was undoubtedly risky.

Eventually recruiting a back-up and then finding out the SPFL rules would not allow the signing to be ratified needed a public apology.

On Saturday, it was the club’s lack of a doctor present pitch-side at Almondvale that drew question marks from McPake.

When Sam Fisher, who suffered two concussions in quick succession last season, suffered a facial injury, the Pars were desperate not to lose him.

Sam Fisher suffered a cut around his eye during Dunfermline's loss at Livingston.
Sam Fisher suffered a cut around his eye during Dunfermline’s loss at Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The defence had already suffered the first-half replacement of Kieran Ngwenya due to injury and could ill afford another reshuffle.

But quick treatment and assessment of the head knock was difficult given the Pars’ lack of their own medic.

McPake said after the game he was not sure why the East End Park backroom team did not include a doctor, although it appears the rules require only the home team to provide one.

It is just another incident that hints at a disconnect between those at the sharp end of the current struggles and others elsewhere in the club.

A glove affair

Deniz Mehmet had featured prominently in the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Dunfermline had drawn criticism for not acting sooner to recruit back-up or competition for the goalkeeper.

And, having made mistakes, the number one had also been visibly struggling for form and confidence.

The two things may very well have been linked.

Deniz Mehmet warms up ahead of the Pars' clash with Livingston.
Deniz Mehmet warms up ahead of Dunfermline’s clash with Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Another blunder in the preceding defeat to Cove Rangers meant all eyes were on the former Dundee United and Falkirk man.

But he will have been delighted with one first-half save from a Stephen Kelly free-kick, which saw him fling himself full length to his left to touch the ball away from his top corner.

With another fine stop from Tete Yengi late on, Mehmet was more composed than he has been and drew praise from McPake after the match.

The tactical change that saw the Pars play goal-kicks long will have helped ease the pressure and the 31-year-old could be happier with his display.

More from Football

Excitement from Dundee United fans ahead of the derby. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Scenes from Snug Bar in Dundee as United fans march to Tannadice
4
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray has been axed by the Fifers
Ian Murray SACKED by Raith Rovers after one Championship game as Fifers say results…
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka lifts lid on summer boot camp with brothers that has brought him…
St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has passed the baton to Adam Webb.
Craig Levein aims to crown St Johnstone's Geoff Brown tribute night with win over…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
James McPake questions Dunfermline's lack of pitch-side doctor - but not players' efforts -…
Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin welcomes 'exciting talent'
5
Meshack Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make move for winger Meshack Ubochioma as Jim Goodwin eyes signing…
Curtis Main is relishing his first Dundee derby experience - including the walk from Dens Park to Tannadice. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Curtis Main reveals Dundee stars' 'unanimous' backing for pre-derby walk to Tannadice
4
Boyhood Dundee United fan Ross Graham
Ross Graham recalls 3 unforgettable derbies as Dundee United ace bids to extend 20…
Tony Docherty.
4 big derby dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty