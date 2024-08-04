4 Dunfermline talking points as events on and off the pitch come into sharp focus in Livingston loss

The big kick-off to the new Championship season fell flat for Dunfermline as they went down to a 2-0 loss to Livingston.

Expectations were low following a Premier Sports Cup campaign that had delivered three defeats in a row – including against their opening-day opponents.

And second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly ensured it was Livi who got 2024/25 off to the perfect start with three points.

The Pars, however, are already playing catch-up following a disappointing day-one defeat.

Courier Sport takes a look at the the issues raised by the trip to West Lothian.

Game of two halves

Given what had gone before, especially the shock defeats to Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers in the cup, the opening 45 minutes at Almondvale would have been encouraging.

Defending diligently and attacking with more verve than had been seen since the 3-0 victory over The Spartans, Dunfermline gave their supporters something to cheer.

There was a determination to match Livingston physically and to hound the hosts out of possession whenever possible.

On occasion, the Pars managed to win the ball high up the pitch to threaten in the final third.

A more direct game-plan saw Lewis McCann win flick-ons and hold the ball in well – or win free-kicks to relieve pressure on the rearguard.

The visiting support clapped their favourites off at the interval and would have been filled with hope for the second-half.

Response

But that disappeared just three minutes after the restart.

The Fifers had chances to clear their lines but, instead, Livi built multiple attacks and finally Pittman thumped in the opener on the turn.

With low confidence dented, Dunfermline struggled to find a response.

There was plenty of effort but they could not rediscover the connectedness of the first-half.

The hosts, on the other hand, upped their game and Kelly’s second was not a surprise.

Dunfermline enjoyed more possession as time wore on, but created little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

A Chris Hamilton header landed on the roof of the net and their afternoon was summed up when David Wotherspoon struck the bar with a penalty given for a foul on Lewis McCann deep into injury-time.

Looking after the Bairns

Dunfermline’s first home league game of the season takes on extra significance for more than one reason.

After defeat, and a dismal cup run, they desperately need something positive to cling to.

That it is the Pars’ bitter rivals, Falkirk, who are visiting makes that even more imperative.

The Bairns opened the season with a victory over Queen’s Park and are on a high after romping their way unbeaten to the League One title.

It will be two teams feeling very different about themselves.

But the Fifers cannot afford to be down on their luck in such a big match and on such a fevered occasion.

Boss James McPake insisted at Livi he could not ask for any more effort from his players, and that unending effort will be needed in spades against Falkirk.

Supporters will demand commitment and a blood-and-thunder 90 minutes will be expected.

It is anticipated Chris Kane will be available for Dunfermline and they will be keeping their fingers crossed some inspiration can emerge from the perspiration.

No Doctor in the house

Dunfermline have endured some worrying moments so far this season.

Going into all four League Cup games without a substitute for Deniz Mehmet was undoubtedly risky.

Eventually recruiting a back-up and then finding out the SPFL rules would not allow the signing to be ratified needed a public apology.

On Saturday, it was the club’s lack of a doctor present pitch-side at Almondvale that drew question marks from McPake.

When Sam Fisher, who suffered two concussions in quick succession last season, suffered a facial injury, the Pars were desperate not to lose him.

The defence had already suffered the first-half replacement of Kieran Ngwenya due to injury and could ill afford another reshuffle.

But quick treatment and assessment of the head knock was difficult given the Pars’ lack of their own medic.

McPake said after the game he was not sure why the East End Park backroom team did not include a doctor, although it appears the rules require only the home team to provide one.

It is just another incident that hints at a disconnect between those at the sharp end of the current struggles and others elsewhere in the club.

A glove affair

Deniz Mehmet had featured prominently in the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Dunfermline had drawn criticism for not acting sooner to recruit back-up or competition for the goalkeeper.

And, having made mistakes, the number one had also been visibly struggling for form and confidence.

The two things may very well have been linked.

Another blunder in the preceding defeat to Cove Rangers meant all eyes were on the former Dundee United and Falkirk man.

But he will have been delighted with one first-half save from a Stephen Kelly free-kick, which saw him fling himself full length to his left to touch the ball away from his top corner.

With another fine stop from Tete Yengi late on, Mehmet was more composed than he has been and drew praise from McPake after the match.

The tactical change that saw the Pars play goal-kicks long will have helped ease the pressure and the 31-year-old could be happier with his display.