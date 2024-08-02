James McPake on Deniz Mehmet, seeing improvements this week and reason for Dunfermline’s goalie hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake on Deniz Mehmet, seeing improvements this week and reason for Dunfermline’s goalie hunt

The Pars number one has been short of his best form so far this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic keeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has backed Deniz Mehmet to battle through a difficult spell after seeing improvements in the under-fire goalkeeper this week.

The former Dundee United and Falkirk player, who collapsed during the final game of last season, has looked uncertain since returning from his summer break.

And he was again at fault for the opening goal in last Saturday’s shock 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers.

But McPake insists he still has full belief in his number one.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Deniz will be fine,” he said. “I still think he’s a really, really good goalkeeper. And a couple of goals isn’t going to change my opinion on that.

“He knows that himself.

“I hope I’m not cursing it, but this week is the best I’ve seen him. He just looks like he’s gone away and thought to himself, ‘what’s happening here’ and come back in.

“Sometimes you find the only way of getting out of a run of form you’re not happy with is just by working.

“And, to be fair to him, that’s what he’s done this week.

McPake: ‘Mehmet would be raging’

“At the tail end of last season, he had the thing that happened at Ayr United. We got that cleared up and I think Deniz would be raging with me if I had to come out and make excuses.

“He’s a senior player, he’s a senior goalkeeper, and he’s played in a lot of big games.

“I’m sure he’s made mistakes in big games, he’s made mistakes in reserve games.

“But, over the course of my time here, we’ve won more games and points because of Deniz Mehmet than most other players, I would say.

“That’s natural and people forget about that.

“But you can be playing in a game and if you make an error nobody remembers all the good stuff you did.

Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet produces a stunning save to deny Dundee United's Archie Meekison.
Deniz Mehmet has been a key performer for Dunfermline in previous seasons. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Games are won and lost on goals for and against, so that’s natural.

“But he’ll be fine.”

Dunfermline have been seeking back-up and competition for Mehmet all summer, but have so far failed to get a deal over the line.

“I’m not trying to sign another goalkeeper to replace him as a number one,” added McPake.

“We’re signing another goalkeeper because we badly need another one, for the full squad. Deniz needs to be pushed and you need competition in every area.”

