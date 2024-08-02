No goalie signing and no Chris Kane: James McPake gives Dunfermline update ahead of Livingston clash

Dunfermline will go into their Championship opener against Livingston without signing a new goalkeeper – and minus striker Chris Kane.

The Pars have operated without back-up or competition to Deniz Mehmet between the sticks for all of their Premier Sports Cup group games.

After attracting criticism for struggling to land one of their intended targets, it was anticipated the risky situation would be resolved in time for Saturday’s visit to Livingston.

However, the East End Park side have been unable to get a deal over the line in time for the league curtain-raiser.

It means Lewis Briggs, the untried 17-year-old, will sit on the bench at Almondvale as cover for the out-of-sorts Mehmet.

“We’re still trying,” said manager James McPake. “We’re speaking to a couple of different ones, but I don’t think anything will be done by tomorrow’s game.

“It’s not been great, the time it’s taken, but we’re hopefully almost there now.

Signing next week

“And from next week we’ll hopefully have two fighting [for the gloves].”

He added: “Lewis Briggs will be in the squad. He’s been training really well all week. He’s looking good, so he deserves his chance in the squad.”

Kane has featured for just 45 minutes during the whole of pre-season and the cup group stage due to fitness and injury worries.

The former St Johnstone favourite, who turned last term’s successful loan into a permanent deal in the summer, is currently nursing an ankle problem.

The 29-year-old proved a key figure for Dunfermline with five goals in ten games at the end of last season, but will again be unavailable to the Pars.

“No,” said McPake when asked if the marksman would be in the squad. “We’ll hopefully have him training Sunday, Monday.

“He was down at training today [Friday] doing wee bits and pieces, so he’s very close.

“Again, at the minute, it’s just a call we’ve made. Do we get him back for the bench on Saturday? Or do we wait?

“And we’ve made the decision to wait.”