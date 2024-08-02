Emergency response near Perthshire village after two-vehicle crash on A93

Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near a Perthshire village.

Police, ambulances and fire engines were called to the collision on the A93 Main Road near Guildtown.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at 5.20pm on Friday that two appliances were in attendance, helping to keep the vehicles safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A93 Main Road approximately two miles from Guildtown.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

