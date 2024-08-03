Six people in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A93 in Perthshire

Six people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A93 in Perthshire.

The crash, near Guildtown, happened just after 4.30pm on Friday.

A silver Volkswagen Sharan, a grey Volkswagen Toureg and a blue Citroen Berlingo were involved in the collision.

Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed the road during the incident and are investigating the crash.

Sergeant Brain McEwen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I also ask anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2895 of August 2, 2024.