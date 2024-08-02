Dundee driving instructor hits out at test cancellations

A Dundee driving instructor has hit out at the amount of cancelled driving tests in the city.

Kenny Patterson, who runs Claypotts Driving School, says his business had 51 cancelled tests between October and April alone.

He says the DVSA is “letting down” people in Dundee and the surrounding areas who want to drive and has cost both learners and instructors hundreds.

The 53-year-old claims he has never seen such a high volume of test cancellations in his career, especially with late notice in many cases.

Kenny said: “A driving test is £62 and delays mean those hoping to obtain their driving licence will need to fork out for more lessons and to reserve the car on the day.

“It’s important to everyone, not just me and the business, but customers as well.

“It can take up to five weeks to pay back the money (test refund).”

Between October 2023 and now, Kenny says more than 60 tests have been cancelled and this has left his learners frustrated with Claypotts.

He said: “I really feel for the guys and girls. They work their socks off and are just let down and let down. We’re haemorrhaging money to cover it all.”

While students wait around six to eight weeks until their next test, they continue with weekly lessons – incurring a cost.

This also means that Claypotts cannot take on new students.

Hundreds of tests cancelled each month

A freedom of information request by Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden revealed between October 2023 and May 2024 there were 1,574 tests cancelled in Dundee.

In the same period, Arbroath had 57, Forfar had 101 and Perth (Arran Road) had 454.

More than 100 tests a month were cancelled in Dundee between October last year and March, with 182 in October, 278 in November, 166 in December, 327 in January, 285 in February and 177 in March.

Mr Golden said: “These figures confirm a major problem when it comes to driving tests in Dundee.

“The response so far from the DVSA has been disappointing, and more needs to happen.

“A failure to get this sorted is bad for the economy – many people need to get a driving licence in order to get the job they want.

“It also stands in the way of progress and opportunity for young people.”

“The whole thing has become nonsense to be honest,” Kenny added.

“People learn to drive for a variety of different reasons and many really rely on passing their test.”

One Claypotts student, who is training to become a driving instructor, was left frustrated when his Part 2 test – a practical driving test – was cancelled.

There is a two-year period to complete instructor training and the delay meant he lost eight months out of this limit.

“The DVSA still hasn’t taken responsibility for it,” said Kenny, who believes an extension should be in place in such scenarios.

Staff illness to blame for cancellations

A DVSA spokesperson said: “DVSA is aware of an increase in the number of tests cancelled at Dundee driving test centre in between October 2023 and January 2024.

“This was due to a higher than usual level of staff illness, which has now returned to more normal levels.

“The health and wellbeing of DVSA’s employees is a top priority, and we will always invest in occupational health to support staff members in their roles.”

They also said long waiting times were due to an increase in demand, sustained industrial action on civil service pay and people’s concerns about not being able to book a test, which has led to a change in customers’ behaviour.

The DVSA added they were continuing to recruit new examiners, offer overtime to carry out tests on weekends and public holidays and have some managers still carrying out tests.