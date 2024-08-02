Dundee driving instructor hits out at test cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driving instructor hits out at test cancellations

Kenny Patterson, who runs Claypotts Driving School, says his business had 51 cancelled tests between October and April alone.

By Isla Glen
Kenny Patterson, who runs Claypotts Driving School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A Dundee driving instructor has hit out at the amount of cancelled driving tests in the city.

He says the DVSA is “letting down” people in Dundee and the surrounding areas who want to drive and has cost both learners and instructors hundreds.

The 53-year-old claims he has never seen such a high volume of test cancellations in his career, especially with late notice in many cases.

Kenny said: “A driving test is £62 and delays mean those hoping to obtain their driving licence will need to fork out for more lessons and to reserve the car on the day.

“It’s important to everyone, not just me and the business, but customers as well.
“It can take up to five weeks to pay back the money (test refund).”

Between October 2023 and now, Kenny says more than 60 tests have been cancelled and this has left his learners frustrated with Claypotts.

Kenny Patterson says his students are being “let down” by the DVSA. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said: “I really feel for the guys and girls. They work their socks off and are just let down and let down. We’re haemorrhaging money to cover it all.”

While students wait around six to eight weeks until their next test, they continue with weekly lessons – incurring a cost.

This also means that Claypotts cannot take on new students.

Hundreds of tests cancelled each month

A freedom of information request by Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden revealed between October 2023 and May 2024 there were 1,574 tests cancelled in Dundee.

In the same period, Arbroath had 57, Forfar had 101 and Perth (Arran Road) had 454.

More than 100 tests a month were cancelled in Dundee between October last year and March, with 182 in October, 278 in November, 166 in December, 327 in January, 285 in February and 177 in March.

Mr Golden said: “These figures confirm a major problem when it comes to driving tests in Dundee.

“The response so far from the DVSA has been disappointing, and more needs to happen.

“A failure to get this sorted is bad for the economy – many people need to get a driving licence in order to get the job they want.

“It also stands in the way of progress and opportunity for young people.”

A picture of Maurice Golden. A man smiling in a pink shirt.
North East MSP Maurice Golden.

“The whole thing has become nonsense to be honest,” Kenny added.

“People learn to drive for a variety of different reasons and many really rely on passing their test.”

One Claypotts student, who is training to become a driving instructor, was left frustrated when his Part 2 test – a practical driving test – was cancelled.

There is a two-year period to complete instructor training and the delay meant he lost eight months out of this limit.

“The DVSA still hasn’t taken responsibility for it,” said Kenny, who believes an extension should be in place in such scenarios.

Staff illness to blame for cancellations

A DVSA spokesperson said: “DVSA is aware of an increase in the number of tests cancelled at Dundee driving test centre in between October 2023 and January 2024.

“This was due to a higher than usual level of staff illness, which has now returned to more normal levels.

“The health and wellbeing of DVSA’s employees is a top priority, and we will always invest in occupational health to support staff members in their roles.”

Kenny wants the DVSA to “take responsibility” for the cancellations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They also said long waiting times were due to an increase in demand, sustained industrial action on civil service pay and people’s concerns about not being able to book a test, which has led to a change in customers’ behaviour.

The DVSA added they were continuing to recruit new examiners, offer overtime to carry out tests on weekends and public holidays and have some managers still carrying out tests.

