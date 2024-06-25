‘It hit me that what happened was quite scary’ – Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet recalls health fears and relief of all-clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It hit me that what happened was quite scary’ – Dunfermline keeper Deniz Mehmet recalls health fears and relief of all-clear

The Pars goalkeeper 'collapsed' during final game of the season against Ayr United.

Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
By Iain Collin

Deniz Mehmet is confident there will be no lasting effects from his final-day health scare after specialists eased his – and his family’s – fears.

The Dunfermline goalkeeper caused alarm when he slumped to the turf towards the end of the 3-3 draw with Ayr United on May 3.

The former Dundee United and Falkirk number one required nearly nine minutes of treatment on the pitch. He was then attended to by paramedics in an ambulance outside Somerset Park.

Afterwards, he was taken straight to hospital, where he had his heart and bloods checked, and has admitted ‘there were a few things that weren’t right’.

The incident was played out partly on social media as the 31-year-old’s ‘collapse’ was relayed back to worried family members.

Deniz Mehmet gives young Dunfermline Athletic FC supporters a 'high five'.
Deniz Mehmet met Dunfermline fans at the club’s open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, medics were convinced at the time a virus was to blame and further consultations have helped put the fans’ favourite’s mind at ease.

“I went to the hospital afterwards in Ayr and had blood tests and had an ECG (electrocardiogram) on me to see everything going on,” explained Mehmet.

“At the time, there were a few things that weren’t right. But I saw a specialist afterwards just to make sure things were going well.

“It was a mixture of not feeling right on the night, and taking extra caffeine to try and get me through the game. But obviously it wasn’t working.

‘I started feeling dizzy, losing vision’

“I just remember feeling worse and worse. It wasn’t a great feeling, not really knowing the severity of it at the time.

“I told my family and friends afterwards. And, after the third or fourth time of relaying the story again, it hit me that what happened was quite scary – and for everyone else looking on.

“I started feeling that I was going to be sick all the time. And, as the game went on, I started feeling dizzy, and losing vision as it was getting worse and worse.

“It just got a bit too much at the time and I had to come off.

Deniz Mehmet takes to the microphone to address Dunfermline supporters at the club's kit launch.
Deniz Mehmet addressed Dunfermline supporters at the club’s kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“I didn’t have family at the game. But it was a scare for them since there is only so much that you can see on the Twitter feed.

“No-one knew really what was going on, so it was a scary moment for them, of course.

“Thankfully, I’m feeling good now and it’s good to be back.”

Mehmet relaxed on holiday during the close-season and even underwent another ECG test on his return for peace of mind.

‘No underlying issues’

With his recovery coinciding with the downtime anyway, the former Manchester United and West Ham trainee did not miss any matches and was back as normal for the start of pre-season training on Friday.

“It just plays on and sits in the back of your mind when you are processing it,” he added.

“But I have felt absolutely fine since. The blood tests have come back fine.

“They have just said that it was viral. So there are no underlying issues there, thank God.”

