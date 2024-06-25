16-year-old charged with drugs and knife offences in Dundee’s Hilltown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

16-year-old charged with drugs and knife offences in Dundee’s Hilltown

By Ellidh Aitken
Police in the Hilltown on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland
A 16-year-old has been charged for drugs offences, possession of a knife and resisting arrest in Dundee’s Hilltown.

The male youth was arrested as part of a police operation targeting antisocial behaviour and drugs misuse in the area on Tuesday.

Seven licensed premises, including off-licenses and nail bars, were visited, with guidance provided relating to a number of offences.

Officers also arrested three people for outstanding warrants.

They will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police find ‘small amounts of controlled drugs’ in Hilltown operation

A number of other individuals were stopped and searched, and found to be in possession of small amounts of controlled drugs.

Police say they will be reported for drugs offences.

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria said: “Our Response and Community officers play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and fostering community wellbeing on a daily basis.

“This excellent work includes patrolling neighbourhoods to deter crime, responding swiftly to emergencies and engaging with the community to build trust.

Police visited seven licensed premises in the area. Image: Police Scotland

“Officers often go above and beyond in the course of their duties and this sometimes goes unrecognised.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff serving communities in Dundee for the difficult work they are doing.

“We would encourage anyone with any concerns about criminality in their communities to please come forward and call 101, so our officers can carry out enquiries and take the necessary action.”

