16-year-old charged with drugs and knife offences in Dundee’s Hilltown

A 16-year-old has been charged for drugs offences, possession of a knife and resisting arrest in Dundee’s Hilltown.

The male youth was arrested as part of a police operation targeting antisocial behaviour and drugs misuse in the area on Tuesday.

Seven licensed premises, including off-licenses and nail bars, were visited, with guidance provided relating to a number of offences.

Officers also arrested three people for outstanding warrants.

They will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police find ‘small amounts of controlled drugs’ in Hilltown operation

A number of other individuals were stopped and searched, and found to be in possession of small amounts of controlled drugs.

Police say they will be reported for drugs offences.

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria said: “Our Response and Community officers play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and fostering community wellbeing on a daily basis.

“This excellent work includes patrolling neighbourhoods to deter crime, responding swiftly to emergencies and engaging with the community to build trust.

“Officers often go above and beyond in the course of their duties and this sometimes goes unrecognised.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff serving communities in Dundee for the difficult work they are doing.

“We would encourage anyone with any concerns about criminality in their communities to please come forward and call 101, so our officers can carry out enquiries and take the necessary action.”