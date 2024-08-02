Police warn they will ‘re-route’ fans if Dundee United pre-derby march goes ahead

Police have warned they could re-route thousands of supporters if an “unlawful” procession goes ahead before the Dundee derby.

Nearly 14,000 fans are expected to descend on Tannadice Park ahead of the sold-out clash between Dundee United and Dundee.

The game, which is live on Sky Sports, is the first time the sides have clashed in more than two years.

However, a march by a contingent of the United support could pose “real safety issues”, police say.

Images shared on social media say the corteo (procession) will commence at 12.50pm.

Fans will gather on Sunday at the junction of Isla Street and Main Street, and make their way in a group to Tannadice Park.

Match commander, Detective Superintendent Ray Birnie, said the “unlawful” march could pose delays in fans getting access to the ground.

Dundee United procession ‘unauthorised’ says top cop

He said: “The return of the derby matches in Dundee is an exciting football fixture for both sets of clubs and their supporters and we want those attending to enjoy it safely.

“These matches are played in a spirit of respectful rivalry with very little in the way of past trouble between supporters of the two clubs.

“With nearly 14,000 supporters expected at Tannadice on Sunday we have worked closely with both clubs to ensure that there is a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“Supporters of both clubs are normally free to approach the ground as they wish but we are aware of an unauthorised, and thus unlawful planned procession due to take place before kick-off and we would appeal to any supporters considering taking part not to do so.

“There are real safety issues – especially for children in relation to road traffic and also the possible unlawful use of pyrotechnics.

“Anyone found to be committing a criminal act may be arrested at the time or as part of retrospective police investigation.

“The clubs may also decide to take their own action too.

“If the procession does go ahead, then unfortunately this will require us to re-route fans to ensure the safety of all and to prevent possible disorder.

“This has been agreed with both clubs.”

March ‘may cause Tannadice delay’ for fans

If the march goes ahead the top cop fears fans may be delayed in getting access to the ground.

He added: “I would appeal to supporters to follow the instructions of club stewards and police officers if such a re-routing is required.

“The procession may also see a delay in supporters gaining access to the ground.

“We would ask fans to allow sufficient time to get the game, arriving at the turnstiles by 12.45pm

“Sunday will be a great day for supporters in the city and I hope everyone who is going to the game will enjoy the experience in a safe manner at what is a family event.”

Some fans have questioned the need for this level of potential police action due to the good nature of the rivalry between both sets of fans.

Dundee United declined to comment, and Dundee FC were also approached for comment regarding the pre-match march.