Police warn they will ‘re-route’ fans if Dundee United pre-derby march goes ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police warn they will ‘re-route’ fans if Dundee United pre-derby march goes ahead

A top cop has urged supporters not to take part in the "unlawful" march.

By James Simpson
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United's Tannadice home. Image: Shutterstock.

Police have warned they could re-route thousands of supporters if an “unlawful” procession goes ahead before the Dundee derby.

Nearly 14,000 fans are expected to descend on Tannadice Park ahead of the sold-out clash between Dundee United and Dundee.

The game, which is live on Sky Sports, is the first time the sides have clashed in more than two years.

However, a march by a contingent of the United support could pose “real safety issues”, police say.

Images shared on social media say the corteo (procession) will commence at 12.50pm.

Fans will gather on Sunday at the junction of Isla Street and Main Street, and make their way in a group to Tannadice Park.

Match commander, Detective Superintendent Ray Birnie, said the “unlawful” march could pose delays in fans getting access to the ground.

Dundee United procession ‘unauthorised’ says top cop

He said: “The return of the derby matches in Dundee is an exciting football fixture for both sets of clubs and their supporters and we want those attending to enjoy it safely.

“These matches are played in a spirit of respectful rivalry with very little in the way of past trouble between supporters of the two clubs.

“With nearly 14,000 supporters expected at Tannadice on Sunday we have worked closely with both clubs to ensure that there is a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“Supporters of both clubs are normally free to approach the ground as they wish but we are aware of an unauthorised, and thus unlawful planned procession due to take place before kick-off and we would appeal to any supporters considering taking part not to do so.

Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
Dundee United fans last season. Image: SNS
Dundee fans. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS Group

“There are real safety issues – especially for children in relation to road traffic and also the possible unlawful use of pyrotechnics.

“Anyone found to be committing a criminal act may be arrested at the time or as part of retrospective police investigation.

“The clubs may also decide to take their own action too.

“If the procession does go ahead, then unfortunately this will require us to re-route fans to ensure the safety of all and to prevent possible disorder.

“This has been agreed with both clubs.”

March ‘may cause Tannadice delay’ for fans

If the march goes ahead the top cop fears fans may be delayed in getting access to the ground.

He added: “I would appeal to supporters to follow the instructions of club stewards and police officers if such a re-routing is required.

“The procession may also see a delay in supporters gaining access to the ground.

“We would ask fans to allow sufficient time to get the game, arriving at the turnstiles by 12.45pm

“Sunday will be a great day for supporters in the city and I hope everyone who is going to the game will enjoy the experience in a safe manner at what is a family event.”

Some fans have questioned the need for this level of potential police action due to the good nature of the rivalry between both sets of fans.

Dundee United declined to comment, and Dundee FC were also approached for comment regarding the pre-match march.

More from Dundee

Kenny Patterson, who runs Claypotts Driving School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee driving instructor hits out at test cancellations
Philip Pope is going to perform at the Bowbridge Bar. Image: BBC iPlayer/Google Street View
Only Fools and Horses actor set to perform legendary 'Cwying' song at Dundee pub
Traffic queued back up East Marketgait due to the broken-down bus at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Drivers face delays at Dundee Waterfront as bus breaks down
Court Street North sign, Dundee
Garden fork attacker lucky he did not use 'business end' of tool in Dundee…
Camperdown Park in Dundee.
Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee
Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Emma Wilson, senior service manager for Penumbra.
More than 1,000 people helped at Dundee crisis centre in first year
council house ceiling hole
Dundee council tenant terrified ceiling will cave in on her children after years of…
The former Parky's store in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
See inside former Parky's Dundee city centre store as scaffolding set to come down…
6

Conversation