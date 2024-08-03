James McPake questions Dunfermline’s lack of pitch-side doctor – but not players’ efforts – in Livingston defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake questions Dunfermline’s lack of pitch-side doctor – but not players’ efforts – in Livingston defeat

The Pars boss singled out under-fire keeper Deniz Mehmet for praise in the 2-0 loss.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

James McPake is adamant he cannot ‘ask for a single ounce’ more from his Dunfermline players after they crashed to a first-day defeat to Livingston.

Second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly put the Pars to the sword after an even opening 45 minutes in West Lothian.

It all added up to a fourth straight loss for the confidence-sapped Fifers.

But McPake, who named five teenagers on his bench, insists everyone is giving their all in search of an answer to the current slump.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake has his head in his hands during the Pars' 2-0 defeat to Livingston
James McPake has his head in his hands during Dunfermline’s 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“They’re giving absolutely everything, everything for every fan that came down as well,” he said.

“I hope the fans can see that. I’m sure they can because they work their socks off and, just at the minute, we need to ask them to work.

“I come out and say all the time there’s frailties in the squad. It’s there, it’s plain.

“It’s not an excuse. We lost the game because we conceded two poor goals.

“But I feel for the fans. You see them all there and they’re desperate to see the team win, they’re desperate to see the team perform.

McPake: ‘Players giving everything’

“And to be fair to the players I think they’re giving absolutely everything.

“I can’t ask for a single ounce of more effort from them.

“Yes, we can always talk about quality.

“We’ll continue to work with the players and continue to give absolutely everything we’ve got.

“It’s what we do and it’s what we continue to do.

Scott Pittman rifles in Livingston's opening goal.
Scott Pittman’s opening goal for Livingston was key in their 2-0 victory over Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“And, certainly, whatever happens over the course of this season, it won’t be down to the lack of trying from myself, my staff or that group of players.

“That will not be the case.”

Things began to unravel for Dunfermline after Pittman’s opener in the 49th minute.

And, having already lost Kieran Ngwenya to a groin issue in the first-half, a facial injury sustained by Sam Fisher in the 64th minute also exposed shortcomings off the pitch.

McPake has revealed the East End Park men did not have a doctor in their travelling backroom team, meaning Fisher could not be quickly treated for a cut or checked for concussion.

McPake: ‘I don’t know why’

As a result, he was substituted, with Joe Chalmers’ introduction resulting in another defensive reshuffle.

“Sam has got a cut on his eye,” added McPake before adding: “He’ll be fine.

“Unfortunately, again, we didn’t have a doctor with us today. I don’t know why.

“I’m sure the Livingston doctor would’ve done a good job but, when you’re not in control of that, it’s difficult.

“I don’t know why, but I will find out why we never had a doctor with us, because we should have. It’s 25 minutes from where we play.”

Deniz Mehmet warms up before Dunfermline's defeat to Livingston.
Deniz Mehmet warms up before Dunfermline’s defeat to Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, McPake has praised the under-fire Deniz Mehmet.

The keeper has been to blame for goals lost during pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup and has looked out of sorts.

But one fantastic fingertip save from a Kelly free-kick before the break and a solid stop from Tete Yengi late on will have helped his confidence, despite the loss.

“I thought Deniz was excellent in what he did, which has to be said, because that’s not easy,” said McPake.

“I said to the players after the game: You see the value of your goalkeeper when you’re hanging on late in the game.

“I thought Deniz was excellent today.”