James McPake questions Dunfermline’s lack of pitch-side doctor – but not players’ efforts – in Livingston defeat

James McPake is adamant he cannot ‘ask for a single ounce’ more from his Dunfermline players after they crashed to a first-day defeat to Livingston.

Second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly put the Pars to the sword after an even opening 45 minutes in West Lothian.

It all added up to a fourth straight loss for the confidence-sapped Fifers.

But McPake, who named five teenagers on his bench, insists everyone is giving their all in search of an answer to the current slump.

“They’re giving absolutely everything, everything for every fan that came down as well,” he said.

“I hope the fans can see that. I’m sure they can because they work their socks off and, just at the minute, we need to ask them to work.

“I come out and say all the time there’s frailties in the squad. It’s there, it’s plain.

“It’s not an excuse. We lost the game because we conceded two poor goals.

“But I feel for the fans. You see them all there and they’re desperate to see the team win, they’re desperate to see the team perform.

McPake: ‘Players giving everything’

“And to be fair to the players I think they’re giving absolutely everything.

“I can’t ask for a single ounce of more effort from them.

“Yes, we can always talk about quality.

“We’ll continue to work with the players and continue to give absolutely everything we’ve got.

“It’s what we do and it’s what we continue to do.

“And, certainly, whatever happens over the course of this season, it won’t be down to the lack of trying from myself, my staff or that group of players.

“That will not be the case.”

Things began to unravel for Dunfermline after Pittman’s opener in the 49th minute.

And, having already lost Kieran Ngwenya to a groin issue in the first-half, a facial injury sustained by Sam Fisher in the 64th minute also exposed shortcomings off the pitch.

McPake has revealed the East End Park men did not have a doctor in their travelling backroom team, meaning Fisher could not be quickly treated for a cut or checked for concussion.

McPake: ‘I don’t know why’

As a result, he was substituted, with Joe Chalmers’ introduction resulting in another defensive reshuffle.

“Sam has got a cut on his eye,” added McPake before adding: “He’ll be fine.

“Unfortunately, again, we didn’t have a doctor with us today. I don’t know why.

“I’m sure the Livingston doctor would’ve done a good job but, when you’re not in control of that, it’s difficult.

“I don’t know why, but I will find out why we never had a doctor with us, because we should have. It’s 25 minutes from where we play.”

Meanwhile, McPake has praised the under-fire Deniz Mehmet.

The keeper has been to blame for goals lost during pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup and has looked out of sorts.

But one fantastic fingertip save from a Kelly free-kick before the break and a solid stop from Tete Yengi late on will have helped his confidence, despite the loss.

“I thought Deniz was excellent in what he did, which has to be said, because that’s not easy,” said McPake.

“I said to the players after the game: You see the value of your goalkeeper when you’re hanging on late in the game.

“I thought Deniz was excellent today.”