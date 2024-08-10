James McPake: Dunfermline boss reacts to 2-0 defeat to rivals Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake: Dunfermline boss reacts to 2-0 defeat to rivals Falkirk

The Pars have succumbed to back-to-back league defeats so far this season.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake is adamant he is not ‘worried’ about the season ahead with Dunfermline, despite admitting the squad he has is ‘not big enough’.

The Pars boss was speaking after seeing his side defeated 2-0 at home by bitter rivals Falkirk.

A sixth-minute strike from Ross MacIver punctured the home side’s aspirations of extending a five-game winning run against the Bairns.

And Callumn Morrison ended any lingering hopes of a late comeback when he coolly converted an 87th-minute penalty.

Ross MacIver gave Falkirk the perfect start in their 2-0 victory over Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Ross MacIver gave Falkirk the perfect start in their 2-0 victory over Dunfermline. Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The visitors carried the greater cutting edge in attack from kick-off and Dunfermline had plenty of effort and willing runners, but lacked quality when it mattered most.

The Fifers have added just Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya, who missed out through injury, since last season – but lost ten players from their first-team squad.

Afterwards, McPake was asked if he was worried about the coming weeks and months after back-to-back Championship losses were added to three successive Premier Sports Cup defeats.

He said: “I’ve been in this league long enough and I know what it’s like being on a bad run in this league.

“But we’re two games into a season and I know what it’s like to turn a bad run round in this league. And I know what it feels like to get out of this league, the right way.

McPake: ‘Full belief in the players’

“I’ve been asked about the lack of resources, so I’ll comment on it.

Is the squad big enough? No, it’s certainly not big enough. But am I worried about that group of players? No.

“I’ve got full belief in that group of players and what we’ve got for this league.

“Is it enough to go and get you challenging at the top? Probably not. That’s maybe where the resources part comes in.

“But it’s my job to work with those players day-in, day-out.

Pars defender Ewan Otoo tries to get to grips with Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison.
Dunfermline defender Ewan Otoo (right) tries to get to grips with Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“And if I get told there’s other players available or the option to sign, that’s when I’ll look at that.

“But it’s certainly not something, two weeks into a season, where I’m worried about next May.

“Likewise, if we had won the two games with the squad we’ve got I wouldn’t be saying everything’s perfect and we can go and have a right go at getting to the Premiership.”

Dunfermline have been unsuccessfully seeking competition for goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, but McPake is unsure if he will get the funds to strengthen his outfield options.

Chris Kane returned from injury and added impetus to the attack in the second-half.

No new players

But with six of the nine substitutes coming from the club’s under/18s squad, there were a lack of game-changing options available to the Pars.

“It’s the same answer as last week,” added McPake whilst praising his side’s efforts.

“I’m standing here and I’ve not got expectations, other than I expect the players to come back in next week and work really hard for me, which they have done.

“That group know that, that we’ll keep working with them and keep doing everything. And if they keep doing that then the fans will get behind them.

“It’s not being cheeky or trying to be smart, it’s just a question [about possible new signings] that I’m struggling to answer in any other way, other than saying, ‘no’.”

