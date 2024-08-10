Dundee bravery hailed in superb Hearts victory as Tony Docherty provides Ziyad Larkeche injury update

Tony Docherty hailed a “real top performance” from his Dundee side after earning their first Premiership win of the season by beating Hearts 3-1.

A superb first half saw the Dark Blues 3-0 up at the break through Scott Tiffoney’s opener, a Gerald Taylor own goal and a Luke McCowan penalty.

Frankie Kent headed Hearts back into the contest on 61 minutes but Docherty’s side saw off any comeback attempt to grab a deserved victory.

One that delighted the manager.

“I felt it was almost a complete team performance,” Docherty said.

“I have seen loads of good performances but that was as good as I’ve seen in the first half.

“I had a go at them last week against Dundee United because I didn’t think they were brave enough.

“But the bravery in possession here was the thing that pleased me the most.

“I thought it was a real top performance and it had to be against a really good Hearts team.

“We knew we had to be organised out of possession but carry a real threat when we had the ball – and we got that balance right.

“The players carried out the game plan to the letter.

“It’s easy to put out a game plan but the players still need to execute it.”

‘I thought it was a red’

A change of system to 4-3-3 saw Scott Tiffoney earn a start and his recall paid off for the Dee with the opening goal.

Zander Clark’s clearance went straight to Luke McCowan and the Dee skipper found Tiffoney before the winger cut inside and fired into the near corner.

Then just as the half was winding down to a 1-0 scoreline at the break, the contest burst into life.

Kicking it off was a brutal tackle from Gerald Taylor on Tiffoney, earning only a yellow to the anger of the home crowd and manager.

VAR checked for a red card but said no. A yellow did come Docherty’s way, however.

“It was more the speed of the tackle so I felt it was reckless and I feared for Scott Tiffoney,” he explained.

“He lifted his leg to stop it being a serious one.

“The referee has come and explained red cards but for me I thought it was a red card.

“I don’t ever want to see anyone get sent off but I felt it was reckless.

“I don’t know what I got booked for, I think I maybe came out of the technical area to protest.

“But I was concerned about Tiff because of the tackle, I thought he’d been hurt.

“I don’t enjoy getting yellow cards and I’ll apologise because when I tell the players to stay calm I need to stay calm as well.

“Tiffoney is a big player for our team.

“He’s getting stronger, he’s getting more robust. His pace is outstanding.

“I’m a real admirer of Gerald Taylor, but I felt he gave him a torrid time.”

Stoppage-time double

That showed moments after the tackle with Tiffoney’s pressure distracting the Costa Rican as he miscued a Simon Murray cross into his own net.

That was just into the four minutes of stoppage time but there was still time for things to get even better for Dundee.

Tiffoney finished off a fine first half by nipping into the area before being brought down by Daniel Oyegoke in the area for a clear penalty.

Up stepped the in-demand McCowan and he made no mistake in firing into the top corner.

Second half saw Hearts improve and throw plenty at the Dee but it looked like the hosts had a fourth through Lyall Cameron only for VAR to call things back for a handball by Mo Sylla in the build-up.

Things could have got hairy after Frankie Kent headed in with half-an-hour to go but Dundee’s defence stood up to the challenge to see out the game.

In doing so they grabbed a crucial first three points of the Premiership season.

Ziyad Larkeche

The one negative of the afternoon saw new signing Ziyad Larkeche stretchered off to be replaced by another new boy in Billy Koumetio.

Docherty, though, says the early signs are positive for the QPR loanee.

“Larkeche is fine, we got a wee fright,” he added.

“The doctor and physio have assessed him and he’ll be OK.”