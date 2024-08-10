Dundee bravery hailed in superb Hearts victory as Tony Docherty provides Ziyad Larkeche injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bravery hailed in superb Hearts victory as Tony Docherty provides Ziyad Larkeche injury update

The Dark Blues ran out 3-1 winners after an outstanding first-half display.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hailed a “real top performance” from his Dundee side after earning their first Premiership win of the season by beating Hearts 3-1.

A superb first half saw the Dark Blues 3-0 up at the break through Scott Tiffoney’s opener, a Gerald Taylor own goal and a Luke McCowan penalty.

Frankie Kent headed Hearts back into the contest on 61 minutes but Docherty’s side saw off any comeback attempt to grab a deserved victory.

One that delighted the manager.

“I felt it was almost a complete team performance,” Docherty said.

Dundee celebrate after going 3-0 up in the first half against Hearts. Image: SNS
“I have seen loads of good performances but that was as good as I’ve seen in the first half.

“I had a go at them last week against Dundee United because I didn’t think they were brave enough.

“But the bravery in possession here was the thing that pleased me the most.

“I thought it was a real top performance and it had to be against a really good Hearts team.

“We knew we had to be organised out of possession but carry a real threat when we had the ball – and we got that balance right.

“The players carried out the game plan to the letter.

“It’s easy to put out a game plan but the players still need to execute it.”

‘I thought it was a red’

A change of system to 4-3-3 saw Scott Tiffoney earn a start and his recall paid off for the Dee with the opening goal.

Zander Clark’s clearance went straight to Luke McCowan and the Dee skipper found Tiffoney before the winger cut inside and fired into the near corner.

Tiffoney wheels away after opening the scoring. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Then just as the half was winding down to a 1-0 scoreline at the break, the contest burst into life.

Kicking it off was a brutal tackle from Gerald Taylor on Tiffoney, earning only a yellow to the anger of the home crowd and manager.

VAR checked for a red card but said no. A yellow did come Docherty’s way, however.

“It was more the speed of the tackle so I felt it was reckless and I feared for Scott Tiffoney,” he explained.

“He lifted his leg to stop it being a serious one.

“The referee has come and explained red cards but for me I thought it was a red card.

“I don’t ever want to see anyone get sent off but I felt it was reckless.

Gerald Taylor wipes out Tiffoney. Image: SNS
“I don’t know what I got booked for, I think I maybe came out of the technical area to protest.

“But I was concerned about Tiff because of the tackle, I thought he’d been hurt.

“I don’t enjoy getting yellow cards and I’ll apologise because when I tell the players to stay calm I need to stay calm as well.

“Tiffoney is a big player for our team.

“He’s getting stronger, he’s getting more robust. His pace is outstanding.

“I’m a real admirer of Gerald Taylor, but I felt he gave him a torrid time.”

Stoppage-time double

That showed moments after the tackle with Tiffoney’s pressure distracting the Costa Rican as he miscued a Simon Murray cross into his own net.

That was just into the four minutes of stoppage time but there was still time for things to get even better for Dundee.

Luke McCowan grabbed his second goal of the season from the spot. Image: SNS
Tiffoney finished off a fine first half by nipping into the area before being brought down by Daniel Oyegoke in the area for a clear penalty.

Up stepped the in-demand McCowan and he made no mistake in firing into the top corner.

Second half saw Hearts improve and throw plenty at the Dee but it looked like the hosts had a fourth through Lyall Cameron only for VAR to call things back for a handball by Mo Sylla in the build-up.

Things could have got hairy after Frankie Kent headed in with half-an-hour to go but Dundee’s defence stood up to the challenge to see out the game.

In doing so they grabbed a crucial first three points of the Premiership season.

Ziyad Larkeche

Ziyad Larkeche gets treatment before being stretchered off. Image: SNS
The one negative of the afternoon saw new signing Ziyad Larkeche stretchered off to be replaced by another new boy in Billy Koumetio.

Docherty, though, says the early signs are positive for the QPR loanee.

“Larkeche is fine, we got a wee fright,” he added.

“The doctor and physio have assessed him and he’ll be OK.”

Conversation