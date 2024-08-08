Tony Docherty sees ‘real difference’ in Scott Tiffoney this season as he reveals challenge to Dundee squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty sees ‘real difference’ in Scott Tiffoney this season as he reveals challenge to Dundee squad

The forward made a big impact off the bench at Dundee United last time out.

Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Tony Docherty has noticed “a real difference” in Scott Tiffoney this season.

The Dundee attacker came off the bench in the weekend derby at Tannadice and provided a second-half spark with his direct running.

His manager is delighted with the winger-turned-striker this term since the start of pre-season.

“Tiffoney gives you everything. He’s a goal threat but he’s also a grafter,” Docherty said.

“And I’ve noticed a real difference in Tiff.

“He’s had a full pre-season in him and I think he looks much more robust and strong.

Scott Tiffoney during Dundee's open training session at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
“His ball retention is great, he’s doing well and I’m really pleased with Tiff.

“He’s a brilliant boy to have around the place, he’s a positive character and the boys and staff love him.”

Trust

Tiffoney has had to content himself with a place on the bench in the last three matches – a 2-2 Premiership draw at Dundee United and cup victories over Inverness and Annan.

But his reaction from the bench is exactly what his manager wants.

“He was excellent on Sunday and he has been all season,” the Dens boss added.

“It’s great to have that trust in the players coming on like Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main.

Tiffoney celebrates with Luke McCowan after Dundee equalised at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
“It’s difficult – if I could play everybody I would. You have to make these decisions based on the opposition, sometimes technical or tactical reasons.

“But I have a very strong squad to pick from.

“It’s great to see players coming on and contributing.”

Message to players

Docherty is keen to continue adding to his squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

However, he is pleased with the variety of options he has in his squad.

Substitutes at Tannadice included Tiffoney, Mulligan and Main while first-teamers Trevor Carson, Ryan Astley and Fin Robertson were unused.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout at Tannadice. Image: Paul Bryars/SNS
Though there may be dismay at being left out of the starting XI, Docherty is determined to ensure everyone in the squad knows their worth.

“I always say to the players that it’s not about starting or not, it’s making sure you are the winning team come the final whistle,” he added.

“You aren’t going to achieve anything over an entire season with one goalkeeper and 10 players, it’s a squad that achieves things.

“The players are aware of that. Some are disappointed to be on the bench and every one has a justification for why they should be in the team because I see their quality.

“But they have to realise they can help us win the game when they come on.”

Conversation