Tony Docherty sees ‘real difference’ in Scott Tiffoney this season as he reveals challenge to Dundee squad

Tony Docherty has noticed “a real difference” in Scott Tiffoney this season.

The Dundee attacker came off the bench in the weekend derby at Tannadice and provided a second-half spark with his direct running.

His manager is delighted with the winger-turned-striker this term since the start of pre-season.

“Tiffoney gives you everything. He’s a goal threat but he’s also a grafter,” Docherty said.

“And I’ve noticed a real difference in Tiff.

“He’s had a full pre-season in him and I think he looks much more robust and strong.

“His ball retention is great, he’s doing well and I’m really pleased with Tiff.

“He’s a brilliant boy to have around the place, he’s a positive character and the boys and staff love him.”

Trust

Tiffoney has had to content himself with a place on the bench in the last three matches – a 2-2 Premiership draw at Dundee United and cup victories over Inverness and Annan.

But his reaction from the bench is exactly what his manager wants.

“He was excellent on Sunday and he has been all season,” the Dens boss added.

“It’s great to have that trust in the players coming on like Scott Tiffoney, Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main.

“It’s difficult – if I could play everybody I would. You have to make these decisions based on the opposition, sometimes technical or tactical reasons.

“But I have a very strong squad to pick from.

“It’s great to see players coming on and contributing.”

Message to players

Docherty is keen to continue adding to his squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

However, he is pleased with the variety of options he has in his squad.

Substitutes at Tannadice included Tiffoney, Mulligan and Main while first-teamers Trevor Carson, Ryan Astley and Fin Robertson were unused.

Though there may be dismay at being left out of the starting XI, Docherty is determined to ensure everyone in the squad knows their worth.

“I always say to the players that it’s not about starting or not, it’s making sure you are the winning team come the final whistle,” he added.

“You aren’t going to achieve anything over an entire season with one goalkeeper and 10 players, it’s a squad that achieves things.

“The players are aware of that. Some are disappointed to be on the bench and every one has a justification for why they should be in the team because I see their quality.

“But they have to realise they can help us win the game when they come on.”