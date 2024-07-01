EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fitter and stronger’ Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season

Fitter, stronger and smarter – Scott Tiffoney is ready to kick on in his second season at Dundee.

The attacker joined the Dark Blues last summer, signing from Partick Thistle and making the step up from Championship football.

Injury disrupted the start to life as a dark blue before manager Tony Docherty moved him from a classic winger into a central striker.

Though he admitted it took a bit of time to get to grips with the new role, Tiffoney finished the season strongly.

Now, going into the new Premiership campaign he is determined to build on the good work done last term.

And he’s kicked off pre-season with two goals at Arbroath – exactly how he started the close season last year.

Tiffoney, though, wants something different this time around.

“I got things started on the right foot last year but then I got injured in the second game,” Tiffoney exclusively told Courier Sport.

“But I feel stronger, I feel fitter than I was back then.

“So hopefully I can actually kick on with those two goals as opposed to last year.

“I feel a lot better – fitter and stronger and the position I’m playing in, I know it well enough now.

“From December onwards, I played a lot more consistently than I did at the start.

“It just took a bit of getting used to.

“I feel miles better this year than I did a year ago.”

‘Raging I never got the hat-trick!’

Tiffoney notched the opening goal at Gayfield, heading in from a yard out, before adding a second shortly afterward as he tapped in following a Josh Mulligan cross.

A third followed, once more from close range, but the assistant referee’s flag ruined the celebrations of a hat-trick.

“When you become a striker it doesn’t matter how far out the goal was – I’m just raging I never got the hat-trick!” Tiffoney joked.

“I thought I was onside, to be honest. I don’t know who played me off.

“The linesman is lucky it was pre-season or I’d be going off my nut!

“If you are playing up front, you want to score every game – that’s the attitude you need to have.

“Pre-season or not, it’s always good to score.”