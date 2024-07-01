EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fitter and stronger’ Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fitter and stronger’ Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season

The attacker grabbed two goals in the Dee's opening game of pre-season at the weekend.

Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Fitter, stronger and smarter – Scott Tiffoney is ready to kick on in his second season at Dundee.

The attacker joined the Dark Blues last summer, signing from Partick Thistle and making the step up from Championship football.

Injury disrupted the start to life as a dark blue before manager Tony Docherty moved him from a classic winger into a central striker.

Though he admitted it took a bit of time to get to grips with the new role, Tiffoney finished the season strongly.

Now, going into the new Premiership campaign he is determined to build on the good work done last term.

And he’s kicked off pre-season with two goals at Arbroath – exactly how he started the close season last year.

Scott Tiffoney and Tony Docherty
Manager Tony Docherty greets Scott Tiffoney after two goals against Brechin City last summer. Image: SNS.

Tiffoney, though, wants something different this time around.

“I got things started on the right foot last year but then I got injured in the second game,” Tiffoney exclusively told Courier Sport.

“But I feel stronger, I feel fitter than I was back then.

“So hopefully I can actually kick on with those two goals as opposed to last year.

“I feel a lot better – fitter and stronger and the position I’m playing in, I know it well enough now.

“From December onwards, I played a lot more consistently than I did at the start.

“It just took a bit of getting used to.

“I feel miles better this year than I did a year ago.”

‘Raging I never got the hat-trick!’

Tiffoney notched the opening goal at Gayfield, heading in from a yard out, before adding a second shortly afterward as he tapped in following a Josh Mulligan cross.

A third followed, once more from close range, but the assistant referee’s flag ruined the celebrations of a hat-trick.

Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Gayfield. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Gayfield. Image: SNS

“When you become a striker it doesn’t matter how far out the goal was – I’m just raging I never got the hat-trick!” Tiffoney joked.

“I thought I was onside, to be honest. I don’t know who played me off.

“The linesman is lucky it was pre-season or I’d be going off my nut!

“If you are playing up front, you want to score every game – that’s the attitude you need to have.

“Pre-season or not, it’s always good to score.”

More from Dundee FC

Diego Pineda
EXCLUSIVE: Mexican striker Diego Pineda set for Dundee exit
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on…
Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at…
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) will go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premiership season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Opening weekend Dundee derby will show which summer signings can walk their…
11
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up
3
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.
Dundee 'buzzing' for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses 'huge compliment' from…
12
Ricki Lamie. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Ricki Lamie's future at Dundee in doubt
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Tony Docherty ‘would love to think’ Ryan Jack could become Dundee player as Simon…

Conversation