3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at Arbroath?

Dundee kicked off their pre-season with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Arbroath.

Scott Tiffoney was the man to get the ball rolling in a game very much of two halves for the Dark Blues.

He notched a brace, both goals from close range, in the opening period before Tony Docherty rang the changes at the break.

Only four of the starting XI came back out for the second period but, despite the big changes, Dundee wasted little time in extended the lead.

Luke Graham was denied by a super Robbie Hemfrey save from a corner before Max Anderson nodded in the rebound.

The Red Lichties got themselves on the scoresheet on 63 minutes with an excellent Innes Murray strike from 20 yards.

Zak Rudden would rattle a low effort off the post with 10 minutes to go but there would be no more goals as the Dark Blues began 2024/25 with victory in front of over 1,000 away fans at Gayfield.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

New boys

There was only one new face in the starting XI for Dundee, though two new signings did start.

Dees have seen plenty of Jon McCracken already and the confident keeper was largely untested in his 45, though he showed his ability in possession.

Clark Robertson took his place on the left of the three-man central defence with Antonio Portales in the centre and Ryan Astley on the right.

Very assured, the experienced centre-back strolled through the first half and showed his aerial ability with some key headed clearances from corners.

He did, though, pick up a knock and hobbled through the final few minutes of the first half.

Seb Palmer-Houlden made his first appearance in a dark blue shirt as he joined Rudden up top in the second half.

The Bristol City loanee, though, wasn’t able to make much of an impact in his first taste of Scottish football.

The second half also gave a chance for a number of youngsters to show what they could do.

Luke Graham and Sebastian Lochhead played either side of Cammy Kerr in the back three for the second half and did well.

Deja vu all over again

For the second year running, Dundee’s pre-season began with a win in Angus with Scott Tiffoney scoring the first two goals.

Last year it was Brechin, this time Arbroath.

Once again Tiffoney looked sharp and only an offside flag denied a first-half hat-trick.

The combined distance of his three goal-bound efforts, however, would have been little more than about three yards in total.

Right place at the right time and Tiffoney got his team going.

The first came from a corner – Antonio Portales flicked on from the front post and Tiffoney was there at the far post to head in.

The second came from fine play down the right flank between Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main. Cameron scooped a ball in behind the Arbroath defence for Mulligan to get onto before he laid it on a plate for Tiffoney to finish.

Tiffoney’s disallowed third was a re-run of the opening goal, arriving at the far post to finish off a flick from the near post in what was a definite ploy from Dundee.

A stand-out showing for Tiffoney to kick off preparations for the new campaign.

Missing men

Not involved at Gayfield were Jordan McGhee, Diego Pineda and Charlie Reilly.

McGhee’s absence left a couple of gaps for Tony Docherty to fill in the wing-back areas.

Josh Mulligan played over an hour at right wing-back and gave his usual strong-running performance.

At left wing-back was Fin Robertson, the only player to complete the entire game.

Dundee are light in that area right now – an important piece of Docherty’s 2024/25 jigsaw still to come in.

Teams

Dundee first half (3-5-2): McCracken, C Robertson, Portales, Astley, F Robertson, Mulligan, Sylla, Cameron, McCowan, Tiffoney, Main.

Dundee second half (3-5-2): Carson, Astley (Lochhead 65), Kerr, Graham, F Robertson, Mulligan (Sweenie-Rowe 65), Anderson, McCowan (Clark 65), Richardson, Rudden, Palmer-Houlden.

Arbroath: Hemfrey (Trialist 62), Hamilton, Wilkie, O’Brien (Steele 62), Slater, Callaghan (Walker 62), Reilly (Stowe 62), Dow, Bisland, Murray, Trialist.

Attendance: 1,836 (1,043 away)