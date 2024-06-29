3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at Arbroath?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at Arbroath?

Scott Tiffoney's first-half brace started the Dark Blues pre-season on a positive note.

Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee kicked off their pre-season with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Arbroath.

Scott Tiffoney was the man to get the ball rolling in a game very much of two halves for the Dark Blues.

He notched a brace, both goals from close range, in the opening period before Tony Docherty rang the changes at the break.

Only four of the starting XI came back out for the second period but, despite the big changes, Dundee wasted little time in extended the lead.

Max Anderson puts Dundee three goals to the good against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Luke Graham was denied by a super Robbie Hemfrey save from a corner before Max Anderson nodded in the rebound.

The Red Lichties got themselves on the scoresheet on 63 minutes with an excellent Innes Murray strike from 20 yards.

Zak Rudden would rattle a low effort off the post with 10 minutes to go but there would be no more goals as the Dark Blues began 2024/25 with victory in front of over 1,000 away fans at Gayfield.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

New boys

There was only one new face in the starting XI for Dundee, though two new signings did start.

Dees have seen plenty of Jon McCracken already and the confident keeper was largely untested in his 45, though he showed his ability in possession.

Clark Robertson took his place on the left of the three-man central defence with Antonio Portales in the centre and Ryan Astley on the right.

Jon McCracken started in goal, sporting Dundee's new goalkeeper kit. Image: SNS
Very assured, the experienced centre-back strolled through the first half and showed his aerial ability with some key headed clearances from corners.

He did, though, pick up a knock and hobbled through the final few minutes of the first half.

Seb Palmer-Houlden made his first appearance in a dark blue shirt as he joined Rudden up top in the second half.

The Bristol City loanee, though, wasn’t able to make much of an impact in his first taste of Scottish football.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
The second half also gave a chance for a number of youngsters to show what they could do.

Luke Graham and Sebastian Lochhead played either side of Cammy Kerr in the back three for the second half and did well.

Deja vu all over again

For the second year running, Dundee’s pre-season began with a win in Angus with Scott Tiffoney scoring the first two goals.

Last year it was Brechin, this time Arbroath.

Scott Tiffoney put in a fine performance for Dundee. Image: SNS
Once again Tiffoney looked sharp and only an offside flag denied a first-half hat-trick.

The combined distance of his three goal-bound efforts, however, would have been little more than about three yards in total.

Right place at the right time and Tiffoney got his team going.

The first came from a corner – Antonio Portales flicked on from the front post and Tiffoney was there at the far post to head in.

Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Gayfield. Image: SNS
The second came from fine play down the right flank between Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main. Cameron scooped a ball in behind the Arbroath defence for Mulligan to get onto before he laid it on a plate for Tiffoney to finish.

Tiffoney’s disallowed third was a re-run of the opening goal, arriving at the far post to finish off a flick from the near post in what was a definite ploy from Dundee.

A stand-out showing for Tiffoney to kick off preparations for the new campaign.

Missing men

Not involved at Gayfield were Jordan McGhee, Diego Pineda and Charlie Reilly.

McGhee’s absence left a couple of gaps for Tony Docherty to fill in the wing-back areas.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan played over an hour at right wing-back and gave his usual strong-running performance.

At left wing-back was Fin Robertson, the only player to complete the entire game.

Dundee are light in that area right now – an important piece of Docherty’s 2024/25 jigsaw still to come in.

Teams

Dundee first half (3-5-2): McCracken, C Robertson, Portales, Astley, F Robertson, Mulligan, Sylla, Cameron, McCowan, Tiffoney, Main.

Dundee second half (3-5-2): Carson, Astley (Lochhead 65), Kerr, Graham, F Robertson, Mulligan (Sweenie-Rowe 65), Anderson, McCowan (Clark 65), Richardson, Rudden, Palmer-Houlden.

Arbroath: Hemfrey (Trialist 62), Hamilton, Wilkie, O’Brien (Steele 62), Slater, Callaghan (Walker 62), Reilly (Stowe 62), Dow, Bisland, Murray, Trialist.

Attendance: 1,836 (1,043 away)

