Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for Scotland spot

Dundee No 1 Jon McCracken used to challenge Angus Gunn for the Norwich keeper’s jersey – now he wants to do the same at international level.

McCracken made the “no-brainer” decision to return to Dens Park for a third time in less than a year this summer, ending eight years as a Canary.

The 24-year-old Scot impressed on loan with the Dark Blues in two spells last term and manager Tony Docherty wasted no time in making a permanent move for the goalie after his release from Carrow Road.

“We have a good relationship with the manager and even when I came back in January. It was an easy decision,” McCracken said.

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a bit and it was quite clear last season at Norwich what the situation was when I came back to Dundee in January.

“I wasn’t going to play because Angus Gunn is there and he has done magnificently in terms of Scotland.

“I am at an age where I need to play and it was getting quite frustrating being at Norwich, not really playing, doing the warm-up and I couldn’t even get on the bench sometimes.

“It was a bit of a no-brainer to come back here. That was quite a key thing, getting settled and having a good pre-season.

“That was a big factor in coming back so early.”

Jon McCracken: Scotland’s future No 1?

Last week, Dee manager Docherty backed McCracken to challenge for a Scotland call-up, insisting it was something the player himself was targeting.

Though he admits there is plenty of work ahead for him to get into the international picture, it is his aim.

“Definitely, that is where everybody wants to get to in their career, international football,” McCracken said.

“It is quite far away for me but it is a reason why I came back up. I think it is a better opportunity to play here than down in England.

“If you look at all the Scotland keepers, apart from Angus, they are all playing up here.

“The manager and I spoke about it and there is definitely a big opportunity to impress.”

Having worked with Gunn at Norwich, McCracken knows the level required.

“I have seen him up close,” McCracken added.

“I’ve played against a few of the goalkeepers up here, like Liam Kelly at Motherwell. I’ve played against Craig Gordon and I have seen the level. There are some massive names.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a reason for coming back to Scotland to showcase my talents.

“Gunn has had a great season, done well and you know the standard required.

“[Scotland No 1] is pretty much his jersey to lose from what I gather. Anyone coming in would have to have a great season for their club to really push him.”