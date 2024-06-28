Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for Scotland spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for Scotland spot

The Dark Blues goalkeeper knows he has work ahead of him to reach the national team, but he's determined to get there.

Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee No 1 Jon McCracken used to challenge Angus Gunn for the Norwich keeper’s jersey – now he wants to do the same at international level.

McCracken made the “no-brainer” decision to return to Dens Park for a third time in less than a year this summer, ending eight years as a Canary.

The 24-year-old Scot impressed on loan with the Dark Blues in two spells last term and manager Tony Docherty wasted no time in making a permanent move for the goalie after his release from Carrow Road.

“We have a good relationship with the manager and even when I came back in January. It was an easy decision,” McCracken said.

Jon McCracken and Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with goalkeeper Jon McCracken. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a bit and it was quite clear last season at Norwich what the situation was when I came back to Dundee in January.

“I wasn’t going to play because Angus Gunn is there and he has done magnificently in terms of Scotland.

“I am at an age where I need to play and it was getting quite frustrating being at Norwich, not really playing, doing the warm-up and I couldn’t even get on the bench sometimes.

It was a bit of a no-brainer to come back here. That was quite a key thing, getting settled and having a good pre-season.

“That was a big factor in coming back so early.”

Jon McCracken: Scotland’s future No 1?

Last week, Dee manager Docherty backed McCracken to challenge for a Scotland call-up, insisting it was something the player himself was targeting.

Though he admits there is plenty of work ahead for him to get into the international picture, it is his aim.

“Definitely, that is where everybody wants to get to in their career, international football,” McCracken said.

“It is quite far away for me but it is a reason why I came back up. I think it is a better opportunity to play here than down in England.

“If you look at all the Scotland keepers, apart from Angus, they are all playing up here.

McCracken’s former Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn on Scotland duty. Image: Shutterstock

“The manager and I spoke about it and there is definitely a big opportunity to impress.”

Having worked with Gunn at Norwich, McCracken knows the level required.

“I have seen him up close,” McCracken added.

“I’ve played against a few of the goalkeepers up here, like Liam Kelly at Motherwell. I’ve played against Craig Gordon and I have seen the level. There are some massive names.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a reason for coming back to Scotland to showcase my talents.

“Gunn has had a great season, done well and you know the standard required.

“[Scotland No 1] is pretty much his jersey to lose from what I gather. Anyone coming in would have to have a great season for their club to really push him.”

