New Dundee keeper Jon McCracken can become Scotland’s No.1 insists Dens boss Tony Docherty

McCracken has penned a permanent deal with the Dark Blues after two successful loan spells.

By Sean Hamilton
Jon McCracken.
Jon McCracken has been backed to play his way into Scotland contention after penning a permanent deal with Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

New Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken has what it takes to become a Scotland regular.

That’s the view of Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty, who has secured the permanent return of the two-time Dens loanee after his exit from Norwich City.

McCracken impressed the Dundee boss and fans alike across two temporary spells last season, racking up 15 appearances in competition with Trevor Carson, Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Dee and, in what is surely a symbolically significant move, has been handed the No.1 jersey for the campaign ahead.

Dundee's Jon McCracken dominates his area against Rangers last season.
Dundee’s Jon McCracken dominates his area against Rangers last season. Image: SNS

It represents his manager’s belief that he can command a regular start at club level.

But Docherty is confident the Scots stopper can go one better and play himself into the national squad.

Asked if McCracken has a chance of recognition, the Dark Blues boss said: “I think he does and he thinks he does.

“It is okay me sitting here and saying that but Jon has huge ambition. The most important thing is he thinks he can.

“He has a taste of it. He has worked with a lot of boys and is close to Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley and he has huge ambition.”

Scotland star Kenny McLean, pictured with national team boss Steve Clarke, is close to new Dundee keeper McCracken.
Scotland star Kenny McLean, pictured with national team boss Steve Clarke, is close to new Dundee keeper McCracken. Image: PA

Docherty added: “I am delighted to secure the signing of Jon because he did have a lot of suitors.

“What Jon brings, you saw his performances last year at the tail end of the season.

“His playing out from the back is outstanding, his kicking and distribution is also good and he is a good goalkeeper.

Jon has huge ambition and it matches mine.

“It gives me, as I want all over the squad, really healthy competition.

“I also have Trevor Carson who is a fantastic goalkeeper, which is good. It is good competition.”

McCracken was the first of two Friday signings at Dundee, with former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson also committing to the Dark Blues.

Dee fans have had to be patient on the transfer front up to now.

Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson.
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young

But Docherty insists a huge amount of work has been going on in the background – and will continue as he tools up for the new season.

“Everybody wants to see signings,” he accepted.

“It is important we are professional and it is a process. You have to do your due diligence because you are not just signing a player. You are bringing individuals.

“A club like us, where we have limited space to bring in, then you need to make sure they are the right type.

“There are more imminent arrivals.

“The players came back on Wednesday. The first [Premier Sports Cup] game is on July 13.

“We have a busy pre-season schedule where we are going to Poland.

“Everybody would love to have everybody in on day one but it doesn’t happen like that, particularly, when you look at how early we start compared to England.

“We will continue the process that has worked for us.”

Conversation