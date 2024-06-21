Clark Robertson hails ‘perfect’ career move as Dundee snap up experienced centre-half

Clark Robertson believes signing for Dundee is the “perfect” career move this summer.

Robertson (30) has become the Dark Blues’ second Friday signing following the capture of goalkeeper Jon McCracken on a permanent deal.

The experienced centre-back, who previously worked under Dee boss Tony Docherty at Aberdeen, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Dens Park after the Israel-Hamas conflict cut short a stint with Israeli side MS Ashdod.

Robertson previously spent almost a decade in England, turning out for Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth.

Now he has returned to his home country – and he could not be happier to be a Dark Blue.

“I’m buzzing to sign for the club and to be coming back to Scotland,” he said.

“I’ve worked with the manager before at Aberdeen and when I spoke to him I was really excited about what he had to say. He’s played a big part in getting me here and hopefully, I can repay that faith he has shown in me.

“Dundee is a great club, they had a great season last year finishing in the top six and they have some really exciting young players and it was something that I wanted to be part of.

“I think Dundee is the perfect move for me at this stage in my career.

“I got experience over the past nine years playing in England and then abroad last season and hopefully I can use that experience to help the younger boys at the club.”

Robertson’s move remains subject to international clearance.