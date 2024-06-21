Clark Robertson hails ‘perfect’ career move as Dundee snap up experienced centre-half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Clark Robertson hails ‘perfect’ career move as Dundee snap up experienced centre-half

Robertson has reunited with Tony Docherty after previously working under the Dee manager at Aberdeen.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young

Clark Robertson believes signing for Dundee is the “perfect” career move this summer.

Robertson (30) has become the Dark Blues’ second Friday signing following the capture of goalkeeper Jon McCracken on a permanent deal.

The experienced centre-back, who previously worked under Dee boss Tony Docherty at Aberdeen, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Dens Park after the Israel-Hamas conflict cut short a stint with Israeli side MS Ashdod.

Robertson previously spent almost a decade in England, turning out for Blackpool, Rotherham United and Portsmouth.

Clark Robertson at Dundee’s Gardyne campus training HQ. Image: David Young

Now he has returned to his home country – and he could not be happier to be a Dark Blue.

“I’m buzzing to sign for the club and to be coming back to Scotland,” he said.

“I’ve worked with the manager before at Aberdeen and when I spoke to him I was really excited about what he had to say. He’s played a big part in getting me here and hopefully, I can repay that faith he has shown in me.

“Dundee is a great club, they had a great season last year finishing in the top six and they have some really exciting young players and it was something that I wanted to be part of.

Clark Robertson is happy to be a Dee. Image: David Young

“I think Dundee is the perfect move for me at this stage in my career.

“I got experience over the past nine years playing in England and then abroad last season and hopefully I can use that experience to help the younger boys at the club.”

Robertson’s move remains subject to international clearance.

Conversation