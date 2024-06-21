Man, 50, arrested for ‘acting suspiciously’ at Fife beach after ‘taking photos’

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for “acting suspiciously” at a Fife beauty spot.

Police were called to Burntisland beach on Thursday concerning a man reportedly taking pictures in the area.

Beachgoers raised the alarm just after 3pm before the man was taken into police custody.

A spokeswoman for the force said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

She said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, police were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Burntisland beach area.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”