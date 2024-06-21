Fife Man, 50, arrested for ‘acting suspiciously’ at Fife beach after ‘taking photos’ He was reportedly taking pictures in the area. By James Simpson June 21 2024, 2:17pm June 21 2024, 2:17pm Share Man, 50, arrested for ‘acting suspiciously’ at Fife beach after ‘taking photos’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5018589/man-50-arrested-fife-beauty-spot/ Copy Link Police were called to Burntisland beach. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media A 50-year-old man has been arrested for “acting suspiciously” at a Fife beauty spot. Police were called to Burntisland beach on Thursday concerning a man reportedly taking pictures in the area. Beachgoers raised the alarm just after 3pm before the man was taken into police custody. A spokeswoman for the force said an investigation into the matter is ongoing. She said: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, police were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Burntisland beach area. “Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested. “Inquiries are ongoing.”