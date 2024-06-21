New Dundee United kit: 6 best photos as Tangerines stars show off fresh look for Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

New Dundee United kit: 6 best photos as Tangerines stars show off fresh look for Premiership

United have continued their relationship with front of shirt sponsor QuinnCasino for the season ahead.

Summer signing WIll Ferry shows off Dundee United's new kit. Image: Dundee United FC
Summer signing WIll Ferry shows off Dundee United's new kit. Image: Dundee United FC
By Sean Hamilton

Dundee United have revealed their new home kit for 2024/25 – and the early response from fans is positive.

The Tangerines new look, designed by Italian sportswear manufacturer Errea, features a revamped QuinnCasino logo, with the gambling firm remaining as principal sponsor.

Described by the club as featuring ‘a timeless curation of our iconic black and tangerine’, both outfield and goalkeeper kits also feature rear-of-shirt logos from JF Kegs and Norman Jamieson Ltd, while shorts showcase Paint-Tec.

United are set to sport their new kit, which also features a ‘subtle geometric lion pattern’, for the first time in Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly versus Brechin City at Glebe Park.

https://x.com/dundeeunitedfc/status/1804139707569422466

Details of pricing and availability will be made public by the club in the coming weeks.

On social media, supporters were quick to express their approval, with particular excitement over the eye-catching goalkeeper kit

X (formerly Twitter) user Richard Price (@derailedexpress) said: “That goalie outfit should be the away!!!! It’s STUNNING.”

FIZZYAN (@FYZN_Artwork) added: “Clean, simple, beautiful.”

Here, Courier Sport has published a selection of the best shots of the Tangerines’ new kit.

Last season’s top scorer Louis Moult models United’s new look. Image: Dundee United FC
Ross Graham is looking sharp in tangerine and black. Image: Dundee United FC
Moult and Graham showcase United’s new home kit. Image: Dundee United FC
Moult is happy to be flying the flag for United. Image: Dundee United FC
Close season capture Dave Richards shows off the popular new goalkeeper kit. Image: Dundee United FC

Conversation