New Dundee United kit: 6 best photos as Tangerines stars show off fresh look for Premiership

Dundee United have revealed their new home kit for 2024/25 – and the early response from fans is positive.

The Tangerines new look, designed by Italian sportswear manufacturer Errea, features a revamped QuinnCasino logo, with the gambling firm remaining as principal sponsor.

Described by the club as featuring ‘a timeless curation of our iconic black and tangerine’, both outfield and goalkeeper kits also feature rear-of-shirt logos from JF Kegs and Norman Jamieson Ltd, while shorts showcase Paint-Tec.

United are set to sport their new kit, which also features a ‘subtle geometric lion pattern’, for the first time in Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly versus Brechin City at Glebe Park.

https://x.com/dundeeunitedfc/status/1804139707569422466

Details of pricing and availability will be made public by the club in the coming weeks.

On social media, supporters were quick to express their approval, with particular excitement over the eye-catching goalkeeper kit

X (formerly Twitter) user Richard Price (@derailedexpress) said: “That goalie outfit should be the away!!!! It’s STUNNING.”

FIZZYAN (@FYZN_Artwork) added: “Clean, simple, beautiful.”

Here, Courier Sport has published a selection of the best shots of the Tangerines’ new kit.