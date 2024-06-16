Dundee United pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies and new faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies and new faces

United's campaign effectively starts on Monday morning.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Euro 2024 has just started, the Scottish Cup final was only three weeks ago and plenty of punters haven’t even been on their summer holidays yet.

However, the 2024/25 campaign is effectively upon us.

Dundee United’s return to training is imminent and within a matter of days they will be back in action in Angus.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin will be back on the training ground on Monday morning. Image: SNS

Courier Sport sets the scene for United’s pre-season.

When do United return to training?

The Tangerines will report for pre-season duty on Monday (June 17) morning at the club’s St Andrew’s base.

While it is an earlier return than some other SPFL outfits, one must consider the fact United’s 2023/24 campaign ended all the way back on May 3. They have been afforded close to seven weeks off; a decent hiatus in the modern game.

Dundee United players training last season
Dundee United players training last season. Image: Dundee United FC

It is likely to be a low-key start to the summer, with fitness tests and physical exams generally how players are eased back into the groove.

Nevertheless, Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin will get the footballs out relatively quickly, such is the immediacy of their first friendly.

What pre-season friendlies do United have organised?

Goodwin’s side will get minutes under their belts in earnest, travelling north to face Highland League side Brechin City on Saturday, June 22. Kick-off at Glebe Park is 2 p.m.

Annan Athletic will visit United’s training centre on a week later for a behind closed door bounce game.

Dundee United travel to Glebe Park
United travel to Glebe Park next Saturday. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands that United considered a training camp abroad during the week beginning July 1, however it was decided preparations would be better served by remaining on British soil.

As such, they will undertake a four-day trip to Mottram Hall in Cheshire that week, culminating with a friendly against English Championship opposition.

Their first competitive game is a Premier Sports Cup tie against Falkirk on July 13.

Another friendly will be confirmed, to take place after the Terrors’ final group phase fixture against Buckie Thistle.

Who are the new faces?

Flying full-back Will Ferry and experienced goalkeeper Dave Richards will meet their new teammates for the first time on Monday.

And there is always the tantalising potential of a mystery trialist or two.

Kristijan Trapanovski is expected to link up with United once his visa has been received to work in the United Kingdom – a process outlined in detail here.

Dundee United stopper Dave Richards at Tannadice
Dave Richards at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.

There will be intrigue regarding whether Mathew Cudjoe will be part of the group. The Ghanaian’s contract has expired, but his registration has not been released by United, who are due a development fee for the player.

Lewis O’Donnell is the other Tangerines’ kid yet to agree an extension but, in a quirk of contract length, his deal doesn’t run out until the end of this month.

Some gifted youngsters may also get the opportunity to shine. It was the likes of Layton Bisland, Bryan Mwangi and Owen Stirton who were offered the chance to train with the first-team and feature in bounce games last summer.

And with 15 players departing from the 2023/24 squad, there will initially be gaps to fill. Could the likes of Scott Constable, Sam Cleall-Harding and Brandon Forbes further enhance their reputations in the eyes of Goodwin?

