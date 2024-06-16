Dundee United pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies and new faces

Euro 2024 has just started, the Scottish Cup final was only three weeks ago and plenty of punters haven’t even been on their summer holidays yet.

However, the 2024/25 campaign is effectively upon us.

Dundee United’s return to training is imminent and within a matter of days they will be back in action in Angus.

Courier Sport sets the scene for United’s pre-season.

When do United return to training?

The Tangerines will report for pre-season duty on Monday (June 17) morning at the club’s St Andrew’s base.

While it is an earlier return than some other SPFL outfits, one must consider the fact United’s 2023/24 campaign ended all the way back on May 3. They have been afforded close to seven weeks off; a decent hiatus in the modern game.

It is likely to be a low-key start to the summer, with fitness tests and physical exams generally how players are eased back into the groove.

Nevertheless, Tannadice manager Jim Goodwin will get the footballs out relatively quickly, such is the immediacy of their first friendly.

What pre-season friendlies do United have organised?

Goodwin’s side will get minutes under their belts in earnest, travelling north to face Highland League side Brechin City on Saturday, June 22. Kick-off at Glebe Park is 2 p.m.

Annan Athletic will visit United’s training centre on a week later for a behind closed door bounce game.

Courier Sport understands that United considered a training camp abroad during the week beginning July 1, however it was decided preparations would be better served by remaining on British soil.

As such, they will undertake a four-day trip to Mottram Hall in Cheshire that week, culminating with a friendly against English Championship opposition.

Their first competitive game is a Premier Sports Cup tie against Falkirk on July 13.

Another friendly will be confirmed, to take place after the Terrors’ final group phase fixture against Buckie Thistle.

Who are the new faces?

Flying full-back Will Ferry and experienced goalkeeper Dave Richards will meet their new teammates for the first time on Monday.

And there is always the tantalising potential of a mystery trialist or two.

Kristijan Trapanovski is expected to link up with United once his visa has been received to work in the United Kingdom – a process outlined in detail here.

There will be intrigue regarding whether Mathew Cudjoe will be part of the group. The Ghanaian’s contract has expired, but his registration has not been released by United, who are due a development fee for the player.

Lewis O’Donnell is the other Tangerines’ kid yet to agree an extension but, in a quirk of contract length, his deal doesn’t run out until the end of this month.

Some gifted youngsters may also get the opportunity to shine. It was the likes of Layton Bisland, Bryan Mwangi and Owen Stirton who were offered the chance to train with the first-team and feature in bounce games last summer.

And with 15 players departing from the 2023/24 squad, there will initially be gaps to fill. Could the likes of Scott Constable, Sam Cleall-Harding and Brandon Forbes further enhance their reputations in the eyes of Goodwin?