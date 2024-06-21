Forfar dad-of-five, 32, dies in hospital after suicide bid as mum left ‘broken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar dad-of-five, 32, dies in hospital after suicide bid as mum left ‘broken’

Allan Douglas died after spending five days in Ninewells.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Allan Douglas, Forfar death
Allan Douglas was rushed to hospital after being found in Forfar. Image: Angie Orr

The mum of a Forfar dad-of-five who died in hospital days after a suicide attempt says she does not know how she will live without him.

Allan Douglas, 32, spent five days in the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital before he died on June 8.

He had been found in Forfar having tried to take his own life.

Allan never regained consciousness and died with his mum, Angie Orr, and other family members at his bedside.

Angie has now launched a fundraising page in aid of the ICU at Ninewells, with money also going towards a celebration of his life.

‘I loved him dearly’, says Forfar man’s grieving mum

Speaking from her home in Glasgow, Angie, 50, said her son had suffered with mental health issues from his teenage years after the death of his gran.

She told The Courier: “I don’t know how to explain Allan. He kept so much of himself to himself.

“He was always a troubled son and never opened up as he always tried to deal with things himself.

“I always tried to be there for him but I don’t think it was ever enough.

“Allan was ok until the death of his gran when he was 15 and after that, things just went wrong, and he led a troubled life.”

Allan Douglas Forfar death
Allan Douglas with his mum Angie Orr. Image: Angie Orr

Allan went to Forfar Academy but Angie says he struggled at school.

She said: “He didn’t work for long spells and was in and out of jail.

“In the time leading up to his death, he was working at Forfar Galvanisers and I think that was the happiest time of his life.

“But despite everything, he was my boy and I loved him dearly.”

‘I am totally broken, son’

After his death, Angie wrote a letter to her son to express her feelings.

It said: “I really do not know how I am going to live without you.

“How am I going to manage without your cheek? How will I cope never hearing you say ‘mum, leave it’ or ‘mum, you got a shot o’ money?’ on a daily basis?

“How am I going to cope not hearing one of your ‘stories’ that embellished the truth to make them sound more hardcore?

Allan Douglas Forfar death
Allan Douglas worked at Forfar Galvanisers. Image: Angie Orr

“I am totally broken, son.

“I know the love we shared for each other was unbreakable.

“I tried to be the best mum I could possibly be and help you on your life journey, you didn’t always make that easy but I was there as a constant you knew –  no matter what was thrown my way I would be there for you.

“I love you with all my heart –  will love you forever.

“Until we meet again someday – My Boy.

“Goodbye and rest easy.”

Fundraising campaign for ICU at  Ninewells

Angie said she wants to raise money for the ICU at Ninewells Hospital to buy practical goods for families who are there with loved ones.

She said: “After I got the phone call I rushed to Dundee from Glasgow and didn’t even stop to pick up things like my hairbrush and shampoo.

“The staff there were absolutely lovely to me and I want to repay them somehow.

“I thought by doing this it would help others who have to go through the dreadful suffering that I did without having to worry about little things you need to get through the days.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:”Around 6.30am on Tuesday, June 4, we received a report of a concern for a man.

“Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, where he later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Conversation