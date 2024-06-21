Forfar dad-of-five, 32, dies in hospital after suicide bid as mum left ‘broken’

The mum of a Forfar dad-of-five who died in hospital days after a suicide attempt says she does not know how she will live without him.

Allan Douglas, 32, spent five days in the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital before he died on June 8.

He had been found in Forfar having tried to take his own life.

Allan never regained consciousness and died with his mum, Angie Orr, and other family members at his bedside.

Angie has now launched a fundraising page in aid of the ICU at Ninewells, with money also going towards a celebration of his life.

‘I loved him dearly’, says Forfar man’s grieving mum

Speaking from her home in Glasgow, Angie, 50, said her son had suffered with mental health issues from his teenage years after the death of his gran.

She told The Courier: “I don’t know how to explain Allan. He kept so much of himself to himself.

“He was always a troubled son and never opened up as he always tried to deal with things himself.

“I always tried to be there for him but I don’t think it was ever enough.

“Allan was ok until the death of his gran when he was 15 and after that, things just went wrong, and he led a troubled life.”

Allan went to Forfar Academy but Angie says he struggled at school.

She said: “He didn’t work for long spells and was in and out of jail.

“In the time leading up to his death, he was working at Forfar Galvanisers and I think that was the happiest time of his life.

“But despite everything, he was my boy and I loved him dearly.”

‘I am totally broken, son’

After his death, Angie wrote a letter to her son to express her feelings.

It said: “I really do not know how I am going to live without you.

“How am I going to manage without your cheek? How will I cope never hearing you say ‘mum, leave it’ or ‘mum, you got a shot o’ money?’ on a daily basis?

“How am I going to cope not hearing one of your ‘stories’ that embellished the truth to make them sound more hardcore?

“I am totally broken, son.

“I know the love we shared for each other was unbreakable.

“I tried to be the best mum I could possibly be and help you on your life journey, you didn’t always make that easy but I was there as a constant you knew – no matter what was thrown my way I would be there for you.

“I love you with all my heart – will love you forever.

“Until we meet again someday – My Boy.

“Goodbye and rest easy.”

Fundraising campaign for ICU at Ninewells

Angie said she wants to raise money for the ICU at Ninewells Hospital to buy practical goods for families who are there with loved ones.

She said: “After I got the phone call I rushed to Dundee from Glasgow and didn’t even stop to pick up things like my hairbrush and shampoo.

“The staff there were absolutely lovely to me and I want to repay them somehow.

“I thought by doing this it would help others who have to go through the dreadful suffering that I did without having to worry about little things you need to get through the days.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:”Around 6.30am on Tuesday, June 4, we received a report of a concern for a man.

“Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, where he later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”