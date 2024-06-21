Closure threatened Mills Observatory secures five-figure funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Closure threatened Mills Observatory secures five-figure funding

The observatory is one of three venues Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to cease operating in a bid to save around £500,000 each year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Mills Observatory.
Mills Observatory.

Closure threatened Mills Observatory is set to benefit from £50,000 of funding from a Dundee-based space technology company.

This comes as it was announced in May the observatory operator, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), are looking to shut the attraction in a bid to save £40,000 each year.

The proposed closure is part of wider planned cuts, which could also see the Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle shut. LACD says the move would save around £500,000 annually.

However, STAR-Dundee, an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology, is set to provide £50,000 in support for the observatory.

The funding will be distributed over five years and it’s hoped it will help “protect and enhance” the beloved Dundee institution.

Support for Mills Observatory

CEO of STAR-Dundee, Dr Stuart Mills said: “The Mills Observatory is an important and unique feature of our city.

“For almost 90 years, it has been inspiring people of all ages to take an interest in astronomy and space, including several of our employees.

Mills Observatory when it was first opened in 1934. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s our hope that the support we’re providing can help to ensure that the Observatory continues to inspire people for many more years, and that they consider a career in our growing space industry.”

The plans to shut the building were met with widespread public anger when announced, with over 3,000 people having now signed a petition calling on Dundee’s local authority to save the venue.

The council chief this week outlined his aim to see closure-threatened Dundee attractions saved and ‘come back stronger’.

Council chief hopes move will inspire young people

Speaking about the additional funding Councillor Alexander added: “I’m so grateful to the STAR-Dundee team for their unwavering support. Since contacting a number of local businesses, I’ve been inspired by their work and their commitment.

“We are blessed to have a number of incredible businesses operating in the space industry and we need to do more to showcase the opportunities that exist in these types of roles within our own city.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“In working in partnership on the future of Mills Observatory, my hope is not only to try to secure its longer-term viability but to create new educational opportunities, to improve its current offer, to amplify the message that you can work with NASA and ESA through companies in your hometown and to inspire young people to explore STEM related jobs.

“I am currently organising a roundtable with a number of businesses operating in the space industry to explore further opportunities for collaboration and improvement in respect of Mills Observatory. I’m hopeful that through these efforts, we can deliver a better offering.”

More from Dundee

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only…
Gary Ellis is walking at hospital as he recovers from his crash in Germany. Image: Gary Ellis
VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash
Fintryside in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged after police find £70k of drugs in Dundee raids
Russell Gray
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee
Police in Dundee are investigating the incident. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe over man 'taking photos of girl, 13' at shop in Dundee
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Curfew for Dundee offender who took sick selfie with child
Danny Leech's family and supporters handing over a dossier to Police Scotland. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police launch 'independent review' of probe into boy's death on Dundee road 35 years…
Errol's Richie and Lynn Mitchell.
Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep
Xplore Dundee bus driver Mohammad Ramzan
Dundee bus driver of 46 years scoops major industry award
3
James Haggerty and Adam Fraser
Fife sex offender claimed he breached court order because he was being harassed by…

Conversation