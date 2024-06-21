Closure threatened Mills Observatory secures five-figure funding

Closure threatened Mills Observatory is set to benefit from £50,000 of funding from a Dundee-based space technology company.

This comes as it was announced in May the observatory operator, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), are looking to shut the attraction in a bid to save £40,000 each year.

The proposed closure is part of wider planned cuts, which could also see the Caird Park golf courses and Broughty Castle shut. LACD says the move would save around £500,000 annually.

However, STAR-Dundee, an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology, is set to provide £50,000 in support for the observatory.

The funding will be distributed over five years and it’s hoped it will help “protect and enhance” the beloved Dundee institution.

Support for Mills Observatory

CEO of STAR-Dundee, Dr Stuart Mills said: “The Mills Observatory is an important and unique feature of our city.

“For almost 90 years, it has been inspiring people of all ages to take an interest in astronomy and space, including several of our employees.

“It’s our hope that the support we’re providing can help to ensure that the Observatory continues to inspire people for many more years, and that they consider a career in our growing space industry.”

The plans to shut the building were met with widespread public anger when announced, with over 3,000 people having now signed a petition calling on Dundee’s local authority to save the venue.

The council chief this week outlined his aim to see closure-threatened Dundee attractions saved and ‘come back stronger’.

Council chief hopes move will inspire young people

Speaking about the additional funding Councillor Alexander added: “I’m so grateful to the STAR-Dundee team for their unwavering support. Since contacting a number of local businesses, I’ve been inspired by their work and their commitment.

“We are blessed to have a number of incredible businesses operating in the space industry and we need to do more to showcase the opportunities that exist in these types of roles within our own city.

“In working in partnership on the future of Mills Observatory, my hope is not only to try to secure its longer-term viability but to create new educational opportunities, to improve its current offer, to amplify the message that you can work with NASA and ESA through companies in your hometown and to inspire young people to explore STEM related jobs.

“I am currently organising a roundtable with a number of businesses operating in the space industry to explore further opportunities for collaboration and improvement in respect of Mills Observatory. I’m hopeful that through these efforts, we can deliver a better offering.”