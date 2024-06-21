Number of police investigators with links to force ‘worrying’, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Number of police investigators with links to force ‘worrying’, inquiry told

Former lord ddvocate Dame Elish Angiolini has been giving evidence to the inquiry.

By Paul Cargill, PA Scotland
Elish Angiolini
Dame Elish Angiolini gave evidence at the inquiry.

A former lord advocate has told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry she finds it “worrying” a majority of people responsible for investigating police officers in Scotland have former connections with Police Scotland.

Dame Elish Angiolini was commenting on a figure quoted to her at the inquiry that 62% of Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigators have a prior link to the force.

She was provided with the figure as the inquiry considered a number of reports she has written concerning the conduct of police officers across the UK, including in Scotland.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, on May 3, 2015.

The inquiry is examining the circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh’s death, how police dealt with the aftermath, the investigation into his death, and whether race was a factor.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

At the inquiry on Friday, senior counsel Angela Grahame KC raised questions about the independence of investigators tasked with reviewing complaints against police officers.

She said the inquiry had heard earlier this week that the current proportion of Pirc investigators with a former connection to Police Scotland is 62%.

She asked Dame Elish about a review of complaint handling she completed in 2020 and to discuss her views on the independence of investigators.

Former Lord Advocate Lady Elish Angiolini
Dame Elish Angiolini gave evidence remotely.

Dame Elish, who was giving evidence remotely, told the inquiry: “It did cause me real concern when I looked at their independence and the likelihood that people knew people they were investigating.”

Ms Grahame went on to ask Dame Elish what impact this has had on public confidence in the outcome of investigations.

She said families have told her they felt investigators appeared “quite chummy” with officers they were supposed to be examining.

Dame Elish added: “That really undermines any confidence that can be had – the make-up of organisation.

“I hadn’t appreciated that even now it is as high as 62%, which I think is worrying.”

Sheku Bayoh inquiry
The inquiry in session on Friday.

Dame Elish was Scotland’s lord advocate between 2006 and 2011.

The inquiry, taking place before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh, continues.

More from Courts

Russell Gray
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Methil menace jailed for revolting crimes across Fife
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Curfew for Dundee offender who took sick selfie with child
Greig McLean
Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in 'unfortunate accident' at Crieff crossing
Kenneth Solway
Fife abuser killed three kittens and battered woman at her St Andrews home after…
James Haggerty and Adam Fraser
Fife sex offender claimed he breached court order because he was being harassed by…
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Drug dealer admits hate-filled rant at Dundee Pride
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Topless rampage and £56k theft claim
cocaine on a black background
Former Dunfermline soldier caught with £20k of cocaine is jailed
Former DCC Fiona Taylor
'Incredibly valuable' report not received by Police Scotland, Bayoh inquiry told