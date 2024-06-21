Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper’s Norwich exit – and make BIG jersey gesture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper’s Norwich exit – and make BIG jersey gesture

McCracken has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken is back at Dens Park on a permanent deal after last season's loan spells from Norwich. Image: SNS

Jon McCracken says his decision to sign permanently with Dundee was ‘easy’.

The ex-Norwich City keeper has returned to Dens Park on a two-year deal after a pair of successful loan spells with the club last season.

He joked his third time putting pen to paper inside a year with the Dark Blues may be a football first.

And the 24-year-old, who will wear the number one shirt this coming season while battling with Trevor Carson for a starting role, is relishing the challenge of replicating last term’s top six finish.

Jon McCracken and Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Jon McCracken last season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

McCracken said: “It’s great to be back.

“It’s my third time signing in 12 months, it must be some sort of record, but I’m delighted to commit to the club like they have committed to me.

“At the end of the season, it didn’t feel like I was saying goodbye, we had already had initial talks about me coming back and when I sat down and spoke to the manager about it my mind was made up.

“In the end, it was a fairly easy decision.

“To be part of the team that finished in the top six was fantastic and I’ve seen the ambition the club has and I want to be part of that.”

