Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper’s Norwich exit – and make BIG jersey gesture

Jon McCracken says his decision to sign permanently with Dundee was ‘easy’.

The ex-Norwich City keeper has returned to Dens Park on a two-year deal after a pair of successful loan spells with the club last season.

He joked his third time putting pen to paper inside a year with the Dark Blues may be a football first.

And the 24-year-old, who will wear the number one shirt this coming season while battling with Trevor Carson for a starting role, is relishing the challenge of replicating last term’s top six finish.

McCracken said: “It’s great to be back.

“It’s my third time signing in 12 months, it must be some sort of record, but I’m delighted to commit to the club like they have committed to me.

“At the end of the season, it didn’t feel like I was saying goodbye, we had already had initial talks about me coming back and when I sat down and spoke to the manager about it my mind was made up.

“In the end, it was a fairly easy decision.

“To be part of the team that finished in the top six was fantastic and I’ve seen the ambition the club has and I want to be part of that.”