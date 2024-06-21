Dundee FC Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper’s Norwich exit – and make BIG jersey gesture McCracken has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Dens Park. By Sean Hamilton June 21 2024, 11:05am June 21 2024, 11:05am Share Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper’s Norwich exit – and make BIG jersey gesture Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5017757/jon-mccracken-dundee-sign-keeper-number-one/ Copy Link 0 comment Jon McCracken is back at Dens Park on a permanent deal after last season's loan spells from Norwich. Image: SNS Jon McCracken says his decision to sign permanently with Dundee was ‘easy’. The ex-Norwich City keeper has returned to Dens Park on a two-year deal after a pair of successful loan spells with the club last season. He joked his third time putting pen to paper inside a year with the Dark Blues may be a football first. And the 24-year-old, who will wear the number one shirt this coming season while battling with Trevor Carson for a starting role, is relishing the challenge of replicating last term’s top six finish. Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Jon McCracken last season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young McCracken said: “It’s great to be back. “It’s my third time signing in 12 months, it must be some sort of record, but I’m delighted to commit to the club like they have committed to me. “At the end of the season, it didn’t feel like I was saying goodbye, we had already had initial talks about me coming back and when I sat down and spoke to the manager about it my mind was made up. “In the end, it was a fairly easy decision. “To be part of the team that finished in the top six was fantastic and I’ve seen the ambition the club has and I want to be part of that.”
