Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma: Trevor Carson or Jon McCracken?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma: Trevor Carson or Jon McCracken?

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty is delighted with the two goalies after McCracken made his return to the team last weekend.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken returned to the Dundee line-up last weekend. Image: SNS

Trevor Carson will be back available for Dundee when they host Aberdeen next Wednesday.

The experienced stopper sat out the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock last time out after the recurrence of a niggly knee injury.

Carson has been a key signing this season for the Dark Blues with eight clean sheets in the Premiership so far.

But if he’s not available at any point between now and the end of the season, there will be no major concern at Dens Park due to the goalkeeping options available.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

For they have a very able deputy in the shape of Norwich loanee Jon McCracken. And beyond that experience in Adam Legzdins and young talent in Harry Sharp.

Former Hamilton Accies youngster McCracken left Dens Park back in August after Carson arrived on a permanent deal.

However, he returned in January and made his second debut for the club with a confident performance against Killie last weekend.

The display will have given Docherty a decision to make come Wednesday night.

And the Dens boss is delighted to be given such a headache.

“Trevor will be available, it was just a precaution,” Docherty confirmed.

Jon McCracken takes a cross to relieve pressure against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee’s Jon McCracken takes a cross to relieve pressure against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“But everyone could see by the way Jon McCracken played that I had no hesitation in putting him in.

“He had an outstanding game. Both in goalkeeping and in possession.

“I was really pleased.

“He made a really good save (in the second half), standing up against Marley Watkins, and that’s a sign of a really good goalkeeper when you have the confidence in a one-on-one that they are more likely to save it.

“I have that with Trevor and I have that with Jon as well.

“I’m in the fortunate position that I have two really strong first-team goalkeepers.”

‘Nasty wee injury’

Jon McCracken left Dundee earlier this season and later joined Accrington on loan. Image: Shutterstock

McCracken’s showing belied the fact he hadn’t played since the end of November.

An emergency loan move to Accrington Stanley ended after the goalie suffered a broken arm.

That injury then delayed his return to a Dundee matchday squad.

“He’s been out for a while, it was a nasty wee injury for a goalkeeper,” Docherty added.

“We had to wait longer to make sure he was absolutely fine and work on the training ground to make sure his recovery was full.

“We saw that on Saturday. He’s a confident boy but also a very good goalkeeper.

“Along with a lot of things last Saturday, I was really pleased with his performance.”

More from Dundee FC

Scott Tiffoney
Confidence flowing for Dundee's Scott Tiffoney as 'brilliant ball-carrier' hailed for work ethic
Michael Mellon
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing 'cat…
Former Dundee and United player Mark Fotheringham
Mark Fotheringham reveals burning dugout ambition as ex-Dundee and United man declares: 'I can…
Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee remain 'work in progress' admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
JOHN NELMS: What building new Dundee FC stadium means for the city – and…
3
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens…
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
'Talks ongoing' over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty
Kilmarnock celebrate after grabbing a point at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on new contract wish as he talks top-six…

Conversation