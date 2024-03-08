Dundee’s goalkeeping dilemma: Trevor Carson or Jon McCracken?

Trevor Carson will be back available for Dundee when they host Aberdeen next Wednesday.

The experienced stopper sat out the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock last time out after the recurrence of a niggly knee injury.

Carson has been a key signing this season for the Dark Blues with eight clean sheets in the Premiership so far.

But if he’s not available at any point between now and the end of the season, there will be no major concern at Dens Park due to the goalkeeping options available.

For they have a very able deputy in the shape of Norwich loanee Jon McCracken. And beyond that experience in Adam Legzdins and young talent in Harry Sharp.

Former Hamilton Accies youngster McCracken left Dens Park back in August after Carson arrived on a permanent deal.

However, he returned in January and made his second debut for the club with a confident performance against Killie last weekend.

The display will have given Docherty a decision to make come Wednesday night.

And the Dens boss is delighted to be given such a headache.

“Trevor will be available, it was just a precaution,” Docherty confirmed.

“But everyone could see by the way Jon McCracken played that I had no hesitation in putting him in.

“He had an outstanding game. Both in goalkeeping and in possession.

“I was really pleased.

“He made a really good save (in the second half), standing up against Marley Watkins, and that’s a sign of a really good goalkeeper when you have the confidence in a one-on-one that they are more likely to save it.

“I have that with Trevor and I have that with Jon as well.

“I’m in the fortunate position that I have two really strong first-team goalkeepers.”

‘Nasty wee injury’

McCracken’s showing belied the fact he hadn’t played since the end of November.

An emergency loan move to Accrington Stanley ended after the goalie suffered a broken arm.

That injury then delayed his return to a Dundee matchday squad.

“He’s been out for a while, it was a nasty wee injury for a goalkeeper,” Docherty added.

“We had to wait longer to make sure he was absolutely fine and work on the training ground to make sure his recovery was full.

“We saw that on Saturday. He’s a confident boy but also a very good goalkeeper.

“Along with a lot of things last Saturday, I was really pleased with his performance.”