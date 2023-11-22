Trevor Carson says Dundee’s response from Rangers rout ‘speaks volumes’ as he reveals pressure from team-mate training ‘like a beast’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trevor Carson says Dundee’s response from Rangers rout ‘speaks volumes’ as he reveals pressure from team-mate training ‘like a beast’

The experienced goalkeeper says competition for places is pushing the Dark Blues to perform.

By George Cran
Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson and Joe Shaughnessy after win at Livingston last weekend. Image: SNS

Trevor Carson insists Dundee won’t allow the international break to stall their momentum as they get back into Premiership action this weekend.

Hibs are the opponents this Saturday after a week off for Scotland’s top flight.

The Dark Blues went into the break on the back of a fine run of form, finished off by two wins on the spin against Livingston and St Mirren.

Going further back, they have kept five clean sheets in the past six matches.

Among those games was a 5-0 reverse at home to Rangers and Carson says the response from the team following that disappointing night shows just what this Dundee side are about.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Dylan Vente. Image: SNS
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Dylan Vente as Hibs were held in September. Image: SNS

Asked whether the break would affect the momentum built up, the Northern Ireland international said: “Not with this group of boys and the attitude.

“That’s something we’re good at regardless – you see the Rangers result, we took a bit of a spanking and look how we responded after that.

“We got two wins and two clean sheets, that speaks volumes.

“I’ve no doubt going into Hibs on Saturday, the lads will be bang up for it.”

‘Trains like a beast’

That attitude comes from the competitive nature of the squad says Carson.

The 38-year-old says every player in the starting XI is under pressure to keep their place.

And that’s no different for Carson himself with ex-Birmingham City and Derby County goalkeeper Adam Legzdins vying for a return to the first team.

“I think more than anything we have a real competitiveness,” Carson added.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA

“The lads know you are one bad performance from being on the bench.

“It’s similar for me. I have an experienced player like Adam Legzdins who trains like a beast every day and constantly puts me under pressure.

“I know that one slip-up…

“That’s great and throughout the squad, it’s something we have. I think the last game was the first time the manager has named the same team.

“That shows we have good squad depth.”

