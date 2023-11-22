Trevor Carson says Dundee’s response from Rangers rout ‘speaks volumes’ as he reveals pressure from team-mate training ‘like a beast’

Trevor Carson insists Dundee won’t allow the international break to stall their momentum as they get back into Premiership action this weekend.

Hibs are the opponents this Saturday after a week off for Scotland’s top flight.

The Dark Blues went into the break on the back of a fine run of form, finished off by two wins on the spin against Livingston and St Mirren.

Going further back, they have kept five clean sheets in the past six matches.

Among those games was a 5-0 reverse at home to Rangers and Carson says the response from the team following that disappointing night shows just what this Dundee side are about.

Asked whether the break would affect the momentum built up, the Northern Ireland international said: “Not with this group of boys and the attitude.

“That’s something we’re good at regardless – you see the Rangers result, we took a bit of a spanking and look how we responded after that.

“We got two wins and two clean sheets, that speaks volumes.

“I’ve no doubt going into Hibs on Saturday, the lads will be bang up for it.”

‘Trains like a beast’

That attitude comes from the competitive nature of the squad says Carson.

The 38-year-old says every player in the starting XI is under pressure to keep their place.

And that’s no different for Carson himself with ex-Birmingham City and Derby County goalkeeper Adam Legzdins vying for a return to the first team.

“I think more than anything we have a real competitiveness,” Carson added.

“The lads know you are one bad performance from being on the bench.

“It’s similar for me. I have an experienced player like Adam Legzdins who trains like a beast every day and constantly puts me under pressure.

“I know that one slip-up…

“That’s great and throughout the squad, it’s something we have. I think the last game was the first time the manager has named the same team.

“That shows we have good squad depth.”