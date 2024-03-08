Jim Goodwin makes Louis Moult goal prediction as Dundee United striker embarks on new hot streak

Dundee United Jim Goodwin has declared there is more to come from Louis Moult.

United’s top scorer was one of their marquee summer signings and has lived up to the billing, bagging 15 goals so far this season.

After a goalless November and December, Moult has rediscovered his touch in front of goal and netted the winner in Tuesday’s win at Morton.

Now his manager expects him to keep banging them in during the Championship run-in.

“There were a lot of people scratching their heads when we signed Moulty because of his previous injury record,” said Goodwin.

“But I believed Louis when I spoke to him, I had a similar injury myself many years ago when I was at Scunthorpe. I knew exactly what he was explaining to me.

“We do look after him during the week to make sure that he is available, but three games in a week is a big demand for him.

“So that the only reason why we took him off, he’s fully fit and he’ll be available again for the weekend.

“He’s hitting form at the right time. He’s had plenty of good opportunities in recent weeks.

“We need to keep on providing him with those chances.

“He has 15 goals now and I still think there is more to come from Louis and from the rest of the forward boys.

“Something we have been guilty of, particularly the last six or seven games, is a lack of consistency in front of goal.

“Twenty goals for Louis isn’t unrealistic. That was the target that we set both him and Tony at the start of the season.

“If you’ve got two strikers up there that are scoring in the region of 20 goals, it gives you a great chance.”

Dundee United ‘won’t be taking Arbroath lightly’

Goodwin said his side are looking to improve their home form, with five of their remaining nine matches due to take place at Tannadice.

First up is an Arbroath team that recently came from two goals down to shock United’s title rivals Raith Rovers.

“We won’t be taking them lightly,” said Goodwin. “That was the conversation we were having when we were doing the debrief from the Morton game, that we don’t get carried away.

“In fairness to everybody, staff and players, it’s never been a case of us underestimating anybody.

“We’ll give them the utmost respect but I know that if my boys play to the level that they’re capable of, I know they’re a tough team to beat.

David Wotherspoon is the only likely absentee ahead of the weekend, though it is hoped he can make his return to the side next week.