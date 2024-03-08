Jim Goodwin makes Louis Moult goal prediction as Dundee United striker embarks on new hot streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin makes Louis Moult goal prediction as Dundee United striker embarks on new hot streak

The striker scored his 15th goal of the season in midweek.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is pleased with the return from striker Louis Moult. Image: SNS.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is pleased with the return from striker Louis Moult. Image: SNS.

Dundee United Jim Goodwin has declared there is more to come from Louis Moult.

United’s top scorer was one of their marquee summer signings and has lived up to the billing, bagging 15 goals so far this season.

After a goalless November and December, Moult has rediscovered his touch in front of goal and netted the winner in Tuesday’s win at Morton.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is a big Louis Moult fan. Image: SNS

Now his manager expects him to keep banging them in during the Championship run-in.

“There were a lot of people scratching their heads when we signed Moulty because of his previous injury record,” said Goodwin.

“But I believed Louis when I spoke to him, I had a similar injury myself many years ago when I was at Scunthorpe. I knew exactly what he was explaining to me.

“We do look after him during the week to make sure that he is available, but three games in a week is a big demand for him.

“So that the only reason why we took him off, he’s fully fit and he’ll be available again for the weekend.

“He’s hitting form at the right time. He’s had plenty of good opportunities in recent weeks.

“We need to keep on providing him with those chances.

Louis Moult scored the only goal of the game in Dundee United’s win over Morton. Image: SNS.

“He has 15 goals now and I still think there is more to come from Louis and from the rest of the forward boys.

“Something we have been guilty of, particularly the last six or seven games, is a lack of consistency in front of goal.

“Twenty goals for Louis isn’t unrealistic. That was the target that we set both him and Tony at the start of the season.

“If you’ve got two strikers up there that are scoring in the region of 20 goals, it gives you a great chance.”

Dundee United ‘won’t be taking Arbroath lightly’

Goodwin said his side are looking to improve their home form, with five of their remaining nine matches due to take place at Tannadice.

First up is an Arbroath team that recently came from two goals down to shock United’s title rivals Raith Rovers.

“We won’t be taking them lightly,” said Goodwin. “That was the conversation we were having when we were doing the debrief from the Morton game, that we don’t get carried away.

Jim Goodwin praised Dundee United’s top scorer Louis Moult. Image: SNS.

“In fairness to everybody, staff and players, it’s never been a case of us underestimating anybody.

“We’ll give them the utmost respect but I know that if my boys play to the level that they’re capable of, I know they’re a tough team to beat.

David Wotherspoon is the only likely absentee ahead of the weekend, though it is hoped he can make his return to the side next week.

