Iconic 19th-century hotel in heart of Leuchars for sale

Ye Olde hotel has had just three owners in the past 150 years.

By Kieran Webster
Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars.
Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

An “iconic” and “prominent” 19th-century hotel in the heart of Leuchars has gone on the market.

Ye Olde Hotel, on Main Street, has had just three owners in the past 150 years and offers “untapped potential for growth”.

The venue, owned by the Henderson family since 1969, is on the market due to the owner’s retirement.

Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars for sale as owner retires

The grade-B listed building includes two public bars with traditional features, a refrigerated beer cellar and a spirit store.

Planning permission has also been sought for internal renovations to add a commercial kitchen and a restaurant.

Men’s toilets are on the ground floor, with ladies’ facilities on the first.

One of the public bars.
The hotel has two public bars. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The seating area by the bar.
The bars have traditional features. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The second public bar.
Planning permission has been granted to create a restaurant inside. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

Ye Olde Hotel also includes covered outdoor seating, a car park, bedrooms, a domestic kitchen and an owner’s lounge.

The description adds: “Ye Olde Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire an iconic and prominent building, serving as the community’s focal point, with a rich history under only two ownerships since 1903.

“A well-established family-run business, under the ownership of the Hendersons since 1969, this enterprise has flourished on a wet sales basis.

Alternative view of the second bar.
The hotel is a “focal point” in the town. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The outdoor seating area.
The outdoor seating area. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Ample parking at the hotel.
Ample parking at the hotel. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

“With untapped potential for growth by introducing food and accommodation, the property is primed for further development.”

The hotel is marketed by Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £445,000.

Elsewhere, across the Tay in Broughty Ferry, The Ship Inn has also recently entered the market.

