Iconic 19th-century hotel in heart of Leuchars for sale

An “iconic” and “prominent” 19th-century hotel in the heart of Leuchars has gone on the market.

Ye Olde Hotel, on Main Street, has had just three owners in the past 150 years and offers “untapped potential for growth”.

The venue, owned by the Henderson family since 1969, is on the market due to the owner’s retirement.

The grade-B listed building includes two public bars with traditional features, a refrigerated beer cellar and a spirit store.

Planning permission has also been sought for internal renovations to add a commercial kitchen and a restaurant.

Men’s toilets are on the ground floor, with ladies’ facilities on the first.

Ye Olde Hotel also includes covered outdoor seating, a car park, bedrooms, a domestic kitchen and an owner’s lounge.

The description adds: “Ye Olde Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire an iconic and prominent building, serving as the community’s focal point, with a rich history under only two ownerships since 1903.

“A well-established family-run business, under the ownership of the Hendersons since 1969, this enterprise has flourished on a wet sales basis.

“With untapped potential for growth by introducing food and accommodation, the property is primed for further development.”

The hotel is marketed by Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £445,000.

