Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry pub The Ship Inn for sale with £1.5 million price tag

The iconic waterfront venue is said to be "highly profitable".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ship INN for sale
The Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant in Broughty Ferry is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

One of Broughty Ferry’s oldest and most popular pubs has been put up for sale with a price tag of more than £1.5 million.

The Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant on Fisher Street is in one of the area’s most prominent locations with views over the Tay.

The venue, which dates back to 1847, is said to be “highly profitable”.

It has an annual turnover of more than £1m – producing profits of more than £250,000, according to selling agents Graham and Sibbald.

Ship Inn for sale: Broughty Ferry pub in ‘strong location’

The restaurant on the first floor has 80 covers while the ground-floor bar area can serve 36 customers at a time.

The site includes a commercial kitchen, stores and a beer cellar, along with outside seating looking over the waterfront.

The sale price includes fixtures and fittings, furnishings and equipment.

Ship Inn for sale
The bar area in the Ship Inn. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Ship Inn for sale
The Waterfront restaurant on the first floor of the Ship Inn. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Ship Inn for sale
The restaurant enjoys views over the Tay. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The sales brochure says: “As you step inside the Ship Inn, you’ll be greeted by a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

“The property exudes traditional Scottish charm, with its rustic decor, exposed wooden beams and a roaring fireplace that provides a warm welcome during the colder months.

“The business has a very strong location reputation and is very well supported throughout the week.

Ship Inn for sale
The Ship Inn is in a prime location on the waterfront. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Ship Inn for sale
The outside eating and drinking area. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“The menu is well priced with a small range of starters, mains and desserts, ensuring that all items can be freshly prepared to order.

“The restaurant has an exceptional (rating) on Tripadvisor with over 84% of all reviews being excellent or very good.”

Several other Dundee pubs for sale

Several other pubs in Dundee are for sale including:

The bid to sell the Ship Inn comes almost exactly 30 years after the venue was put up for sale for £350,000 – nearly a fifth of today’s asking price.

Conversation