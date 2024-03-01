COURIER OPINION: New low for Police Scotland as time and trust lost over Aberfeldy shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

COURIER OPINION: New low for Police Scotland as time and trust lost over Aberfeldy shooting

"Senior figures such as John Swinney have, rightly, not held back in their criticism of a Police Scotland investigation that, to date, has been at best inept and at worst incompetent."

Police at the scene of Brian Low's murder. Image: DC Thomson design
Police at the scene of Brian Low's murder. Image: DC Thomson design
By Courier comment

Brian Low was out enjoying the simple pleasure of a Saturday morning dog walk in the Perthshire hills when he was killed.

Guns are not unusual in rural communities, where game shooting is part of the fabric of life.

Fortunately, gun crime is rare and news of Brian’s violent death was met with disbelief among the tight-knit Aberfeldy community where he lived.

But in addition to shock, his killing has also led to a very real disquiet at the organisation whose job it is to track down his murderer.

Senior figures such as John Swinney have, rightly, not held back in their criticism of a Police Scotland investigation that, to date, has been at best inept and at worst incompetent.

The Courier’s front page on Friday.

The admission by senior detectives that evidence could have been lost at a murder scene – by a probe that for at least four days failed to identify that a victim had been unlawfully killed –  is so stark as to be almost unbelievable.

That it has come in a week in which the force has had to apologise for its gross mishandling of the Emma Caldwell murder investigation, marks a new nadir for an organisation with an already chequered history.

DCI Martin Macdougall and Chief Inspector Greg Burns. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the issues with the Low murder investigation stretch far beyond the potential loss of vital evidence.

Serious questions to be answered

For example, questions with less than adequate answers from Police Scotland right now include:

  • Why was Mr Low’s death not recognised as murder more quickly than it was?
  • Why was there a delay in the post mortem process?
  • Why did it take another day after criminality was established for the victim’s family to be informed?
  • And on the subject of communication, how on earth did it take Police Scotland a full 10 days – several days after the murder probe was belatedly launched – to tell the community that a killer was on the loose?
Police in the Pitilie area, where Brian Low was fatally shot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For the police, this is shaping up to be the sorriest of debacles and will inevitably spawn inquiries down the line.

But for now they have a job to do in tracking down the highly dangerous individual – or individuals – that so callously ended Brian Low’s life.

There can be no more mistakes. Only 100% focus will do.

The trust that is required of the public for policing by consent to work has been severely stretched in recent days.

The hard work of regaining that trust begins now with delivering justice for Brian Low and his devastated family.

More from Comment

The Olympia is under the spotlight again. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia revelations show Dundee City Council's incompetence
3
Steel rod failure closed Olympia pools
MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?
Tasmin Glass.
JIM SPENCE: If Tasmin Glass is released it proves parole is skewed in favour…
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
JOHN ALEXANDER: The painful reality of setting Dundee City Council's budget
12
Marc Sherland had access to hundreds of children after changing his name from Douglas Hammond.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Legal loophole must be closed to protect children from predators
Dundee City Council will set its budget in the coming weeks.
STEVE FINAN: If councils don't like their budgets they need to fight with BOTH…
4
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
JOHN ALEXANDER: Can you imagine what we could have done for Dundee without 13…
19
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: I've been accused of bad-mouthing Dundee by writing about Olympia scandal -…
17
Steve Finan is "astounded" active travel has been protected in Dundee's latest budget proposals.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee cycle paths survive while education and safety services face…
31
Steve Finan wants to see Batman-style heroics from Dundee City Council leader John Alexander (left) and Steven Rome. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: Can council heads be the Batman and Robin Dundee needs to save…
3