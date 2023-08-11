Dundee’s iconic Phoenix Bar put up for sale for £825,000

A legendary Dundee pub – where Frank Sinatra is once thought to have drank – has been put up for sale.

The Phoenix on Nethergate is one of Dundee’s most iconic pubs having served drinks to successive generations for more than 150 years.

Its distinctive bright red painted exterior makes it one of the most instantly recognisable pubs in the city.

Legend has it that even old blue eyes himself – singer Frank Sinatra – once called in for The Phoenix for a pint ahead of a Dundee show.

Billed as a “top-line American crooner”, Sinatra played a double header in Caird Hall on July 13 1953 as part of a mini-Scottish tour.

Nobody is quite sure whether Sinatra did indeed rub shoulders with Phoenix locals.

However, the urban myth was even immortalised by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill in their hit TV comedy Still Game.

Now current owner, Alan Bannerman, whose family has run the hostelry for the past 40 years is prepared to sell up.

Dundee-based property consultant Graham and Sibbold is handling the sale.

The property is being marked as a freehold with a selling price of £825,000.

Martin Sutherland, licenced property specialist at the firm, told The Courier that this is a rare opportunity for a new owner to acquire an iconic Dundee pub.

He added: “Because it’s a Dundee icon we’ve already had a huge amount of interest in just a few days.

“Opportunities like this for someone to buy such an established business are extremely rare.

“The same family has run the establishment for 40 years but have now decided it’s time to step away.

“There’s a rich history for sale here that we hope will attract a new owner who will carry on the tradition which the pub is famous for.

“The public house occupies the ground floor of a traditional four-storey building.

“It offers a traditional style bar popular with all ages, attracting locals, students, families and tourists.”