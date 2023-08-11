Dundee’s iconic Phoenix Bar put up for sale for £825,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s iconic Phoenix Bar put up for sale for £825,000

The legendary Nethergate pub is thought to have hosted Frank Sinatra.

By Neil Henderson
The Phoenix pub in Dundee's Nethergate.
The Phoenix pub - an iconic Dundee bar - has been put up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbold.

A legendary Dundee pub – where Frank Sinatra is once thought to have drank – has been put up for sale.

The Phoenix on Nethergate is one of Dundee’s most iconic pubs having served drinks to successive generations for more than 150 years.

Its distinctive bright red painted exterior makes it one of the most instantly recognisable pubs in the city.

Legend has it that even old blue eyes himself – singer Frank Sinatra – once called in for The Phoenix for a pint ahead of a Dundee show.

the interior of the legendary Phoenix pub in Dundee.
The interior of the iconic Dundee pub The Phoenix on Nethergate. Image: Graham and Sibbold.

Iconic Dundee pub where Frank Sinatra is thought to have once drank

Billed as a “top-line American crooner”, Sinatra played a double header in Caird Hall on July 13 1953 as part of a mini-Scottish tour.

Frank Sinatra signs autographs for fans at the Caird Hall in July 1953
Frank Sinatra signs autographs for fans at the Caird Hall in July 1953. Image: DC Thomson.

Nobody is quite sure whether Sinatra did indeed rub shoulders with Phoenix locals.

However, the urban myth was even immortalised by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill in their hit TV comedy Still Game.

Now current owner, Alan Bannerman, whose family has run the hostelry for the past 40 years is prepared to sell up.

Owner Alan Bannerman behind the bar at The Phoenix. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee-based property consultant Graham and Sibbold is handling the sale.

The property is being marked as a freehold with a selling price of £825,000.

The Phoenix has been serving successive generations of drinkers for 150 years

Martin Sutherland, licenced property specialist at the firm, told The Courier that this is a rare opportunity for a new owner to acquire an iconic Dundee pub.

He added: “Because it’s a Dundee icon we’ve already had a huge amount of interest in just a few days.

Urban myth has it that Frank Sinatra once visited the Phoenix ahead of his Caird Hall show. Image: Graham and Sibbold.

“Opportunities like this for someone to buy such an established business are extremely rare.

“The same family has run the establishment for 40 years but have now decided it’s time to step away.

“There’s a rich history for sale here that we hope will attract a new owner who will carry on the tradition which the pub is famous for.

“The public house occupies the ground floor of a traditional four-storey building.

“It offers a traditional style bar popular with all ages, attracting locals, students, families and tourists.”

