Concern grows for man, 57, reported missing from Angus

David Reid was last seen in the Kirkton of Auchterhouse area. 

By Poppy Watson
David Reid was last seen on Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland.
Concern is growing for a 57-year-old man reported missing from Angus.

David Reid was last seen in the Kirkton of Auchterhouse area between 10am and noon on Wednesday.

He is described as 5ft 11in, of a stocky build and with short grey hair.

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt.

Police probe missing Angus man

Police in Tayside are appealing for the public’s help with their investigation.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, or think you may have seen him since Wednesday, please call 101 as soon as possible quoting reference 1031 of 9 August.”

