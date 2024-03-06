4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines pull further clear of Raith Rovers in Championship title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines pull further clear of Raith Rovers in Championship title race

United required a big performance to solidify their title push after taking one point from a possible six prior.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult combined for Dundee United's winner against Morton. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee United have put some daylight between themselves and Raith Rovers at the top of the Championship.

Since Arbroath’s sensational comeback against Ian Murray’s side on Friday, the Terrors have taken four points from two difficult away fixtures.

It is now Raith who are playing catch up.

United boss Jim Goodwin was pleased with how his side stood up to the challenge of Morton on Tuesday night, putting in a cohesive performance to take all three points.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the 1-0 win at Cappielow.

Advantage Dundee United

After a sticky spell, United will hope that the win over Morton gets them back on track in the title race.

Though it would be folly to expect the Championship leaders to pull away hassle-free between now and the end of the season.

Three months ago, Raith Rovers were five points ahead having played one more game.

Now, the tables have turned. Goodwin’s side are four points clear and Rovers have a game in hand, away to Partick Thistle next midweek.

Raith took a point there on the league’s opening day after coming back from two goals down late in the game, a precursor to a series of comebacks in the first half of the season.

Scoring first

Opening the scoring had evaded Dundee United since their 1-0 win in Inverness at the start of the year.

Louis Moult’s first-half strike at Cappielow was enough to ensure all three points.

Louis Moult fired Dundee United ahead against Morton. Image: SNS.

It could have been so different had Robbie Muirhead finished a gilt-edged chance for the home side early on.

But from 10 minutes in until around 10 minutes to go, when the home side threw everything at it, United controlled the encounter and later chances for Moult and Jordan Tillson could have killed the game.

Clean sheet

United’s first clean sheet in six matches was made possible by an excellent defensive performance, especially from Kevin Holt.

Liam Grimshaw was brought back in at right-back to give the side more physicality and was part of a back four that scrapped for everything.

An experienced and dogged midfield three helped, allowing Miller Thomson to play further forward, and he and Tony Watt to support Moult.

The latest centurian

Scott McMann became the latest Tannadice star to play 100 games for the club, reaching the feat relatively quickly after joining the club at the start of the 2021/22 season.

“For a player to have been available as consistently as Scotty has been is a testament to him and his level of professionalism,” said his manager following the win at Morton.

Scott McMann made his 100th appearance for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

McMann has been one of Dundee United‘s most consistent performers this season from left-back and is a big part of how they attack.

The 27-year-old came close to scoring in the draw at Partick Thistle last weekend.

On Tuesday, he was asked to play slightly more conservatively as part of a back four that did well to repel the threat from Morton.

