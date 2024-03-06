Dundee remain ‘work in progress’ admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee remain ‘work in progress’ admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement

The Dark Blues are seventh in the Premiership and remain in the hunt for a top-six finish.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says his Dundee side remain a “work in progress”.

The Dark Blues have enjoyed a positive first season back at top flight level and are in the mix to register just their third top six finish this century.

With five matches before the split, Docherty’s side are one point behind Hibs in sixth.

They did have a headstart on the Edinburgh outfit in recent weeks.

However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Easter Road and followed that up with a 7-1 humiliation at champions Celtic.

Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS
Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS

It looked like they were on track to bounce back in perfect fashion from that miserable night at Parkhead.

They led 2-1 going into stoppage time against 10-man Kilmarnock but conceded a late equaliser. That goal allowed Hibs to leapfrog Dundee in the table.

Improve

Despite the recent disappointments, Docherty is keen to focus on the positives.

Though he does admit there are areas to be improved upon.

“People tend to forget that we are a newly-formed team and a newly-promoted team. It is very much a work in progress,” the Dundee boss said.

“As manager, all I’m looking for is levels of improvement.

Dundee celebrate their opening goal against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“That’s what it is – there are still things we need to improve on.

“If we take that baseline, there is a really good level of performance coming from the players.

“There’s also mentality and resilience in terms of bouncing back from disappointments.

“Long may that continue.

“But we are very aware of the areas we need to improve upon and I can assure the supporters that there isn’t a team that works harder on the training ground to do that.”

‘Keep bond strong’

Docherty intends to use a free weekend to do just that.

Dundee’s schedule has been an intense one since the winter break with 11 matches in just over six weeks.

However, they have no match this Saturday as Scottish Cup takes centre stage.

The Dens boss gave the players Monday off so they could enjoy a team day out on Sunday.

But from Tuesday it’s all about focusing on Aberdeen next midweek as the Dark Blues aim to get back to winning ways.

“It’s important to get them together as a squad,” Docherty said.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate their late winner against St Johnstone last month. Image: SNS

“They are a strong group, really together. And it’s important they get these opportunities.

“We’ve seen the togetherness of the squad all season.

“I gave them Monday off and then we’re in all week. I want to make sure we get a lot of work done this week.

“We haven’t had a lot of time on the training ground because of the schedule of games we’ve had.

“It’s important to get together as a group and keep that bond strong.

“But after Monday it’s a working week.”

More from Dundee FC

Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
JOHN NELMS: What building new Dundee FC stadium means for the city – and…
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens…
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
'Talks ongoing' over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty
Kilmarnock celebrate after grabbing a point at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on new contract wish as he talks top-six…
Owen Beck and Dan Armstrong was a fierce battle throughout the 90 minutes. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points from one that got away against Kilmarnock - including defending…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Derek McInnes ahead of kick off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Kilmarnock 'disappointment' as he explains Trevor Carson omission
Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as late strike denies Dee win…
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Dundee won't watch 'embarrassing' Celtic loss - we're focused on future

Conversation