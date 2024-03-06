Battle over bid for homes overlooking Perthshire graveyard labelled ‘devastating’ for mourners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Battle over bid for homes overlooking Perthshire graveyard labelled ‘devastating’ for mourners

Objectors believe occupants of the new houses could "disturb burial services".

By Stephen Eighteen
St Madoes Church
A developer has mounted another bid to build homes next to St Madoes Church in Perthshire's Carse of Gowrie. Image: supplied

Opponents are braced for another battle to prevent the development of four new homes overlooking a Perthshire graveyard.

In December, Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee refused an application for the detached properties on land 50 metres east of the former St Madoes Church.

Councillors defied officer advice and turned down the scheme for failing “to contribute positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.”

The decision followed 20 objections, of which many were against the location of the homes next to the B-listed graveyard in the Carse of Gowrie.

But Doug Millar from Carseview Developments has now appealed to overturn the decision.

Burials still take place next to former St Madoes Church

In 2017 the parish church closed after 218 years of worship, with the St Madoes and Kinfauns congregation moving to the Madoch Centre.

But the adjacent graveyard is regularly visited by mourners.

Burials still take place on the site, which includes a row of former ministers’ and Commonwealth war graves.

St Madoes Church closed in 2017. Image: supplied

Objectors to the refused plan underlined their concerns in the appeal documents.

One wrote: “We attended the council meeting in which this case was discussed; to be clear, there were no objections to the church building being a dwelling.

“Nor was any comment or objection raised that the proposed new development would affect any services held within a church.

“The objections were all around those who would be paying their respects of passed loved ones and noise generated from the building process or occupiers would disrespectfully disturb burial services at the graveside and mourners.”

Another added: “At the moment it is an area of tranquility, which with its close proximity to our graveyard would be devastating for the many families and friends who visit their lost loved ones.”

Council officers say homes ‘compatible’ with graveyard

The officer report that backed the proposal acknowledged “a number of concerns” over the “compatibility of new housing in close proximity of a graveyard”.

“This is an extremely sensitive and emotional issue,” it said.

“However, graveyards across Perth and Kinross are often located in close proximity to housing – some historic, and some more recent additions.

“In planning terms, both are considered to be compatible with one another and it would be a reasonable exception that the occupiers of the dwellings would be respectful to their neighbours.”

Carseview Developments’ appeal statement claimed the decision by six councillors to refuse permission “was based on emotion rather than the adopted planning policies and the recommendation of the planning case officer.”

It added: “Had the committee members visited the site, they would have ascertained that the active section [of the graveyard] is screened from the site by a 2m beech hedge and is overlooked by the new manse.”

A planning reporter will decide whether to allow the homes.

More from Perth & Kinross

Erigmore caravan park, with caravan in foreground and Erigmore House in background
Popular Perthshire caravan park extension set for refusal following 99 objections
Perth woman arrested for allegedly posting offensive material online
Perth woman, 20, arrested after allegedly sharing offensive comments online
The Loft Nightclub in Perth
Clubber on Perth nightspot's 'banned list' handed year-long exclusion order by court
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Cleared of having dangerous XL Bully Picture shows; Brian Laird. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/03/2024
Dundee owner cleared after XL Bully attacks and kills terrier in Blairgowrie street
Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell
Huge community turnout as bus cuts threaten to leave Carse of Gowrie isolated
Perth Academy
Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as teaching standards criticised
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.
Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Pupils at exclusive Perthshire private school suffered 'mass beatings' and sexual abuse
Pavilion Cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff
Pavilion Cafe in Crieff's MacRosty Park announces closure as new operator sought
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections

Conversation