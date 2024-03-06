Battle over bid for homes overlooking Perthshire graveyard labelled ‘devastating’ for mourners

Opponents are braced for another battle to prevent the development of four new homes overlooking a Perthshire graveyard.

In December, Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee refused an application for the detached properties on land 50 metres east of the former St Madoes Church.

Councillors defied officer advice and turned down the scheme for failing “to contribute positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.”

The decision followed 20 objections, of which many were against the location of the homes next to the B-listed graveyard in the Carse of Gowrie.

But Doug Millar from Carseview Developments has now appealed to overturn the decision.

Burials still take place next to former St Madoes Church

In 2017 the parish church closed after 218 years of worship, with the St Madoes and Kinfauns congregation moving to the Madoch Centre.

But the adjacent graveyard is regularly visited by mourners.

Burials still take place on the site, which includes a row of former ministers’ and Commonwealth war graves.

Objectors to the refused plan underlined their concerns in the appeal documents.

One wrote: “We attended the council meeting in which this case was discussed; to be clear, there were no objections to the church building being a dwelling.

“Nor was any comment or objection raised that the proposed new development would affect any services held within a church.

“The objections were all around those who would be paying their respects of passed loved ones and noise generated from the building process or occupiers would disrespectfully disturb burial services at the graveside and mourners.”

Another added: “At the moment it is an area of tranquility, which with its close proximity to our graveyard would be devastating for the many families and friends who visit their lost loved ones.”

Council officers say homes ‘compatible’ with graveyard

The officer report that backed the proposal acknowledged “a number of concerns” over the “compatibility of new housing in close proximity of a graveyard”.

“This is an extremely sensitive and emotional issue,” it said.

“However, graveyards across Perth and Kinross are often located in close proximity to housing – some historic, and some more recent additions.

“In planning terms, both are considered to be compatible with one another and it would be a reasonable exception that the occupiers of the dwellings would be respectful to their neighbours.”

Carseview Developments’ appeal statement claimed the decision by six councillors to refuse permission “was based on emotion rather than the adopted planning policies and the recommendation of the planning case officer.”

It added: “Had the committee members visited the site, they would have ascertained that the active section [of the graveyard] is screened from the site by a 2m beech hedge and is overlooked by the new manse.”

A planning reporter will decide whether to allow the homes.